A Vision Of Empowering Women In Cloud Technology By St Peters Engineering College In Association With Edu Skills And Aws

St Peters Engineering college conducted a three days event on 'Empowering Women's Workforce on Cloud Technology" in association with Edu Skills and AWS, from 7 Feb. 2023 to 9 Feb 2023.

The goal of the event was to educate and empower more than 5000 girls in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana state, it was a kind of initiative by Edu Skills and AWS, to spread special awareness among the girl students. The vision was from hiring to mentoring and putting more women on boards. Many women feel alone as they tackle the challenges of the professional world, especially in tech world. St Peters along with Edu Skills and AWS feels that more opportunities should be provided to girls in the field of science and technology.



During the event the Faculty Coordinators of the College with Edu Skills and AWS team trained more than 500 girls to make them skilled with special awareness regarding their empowerment related to workforce and cloud technology.

The validation ceremony took place on day three of the event. In the closing ceremony Secretary Mr T. V. Reddy and Principal Dr K Sree Latha congratulated the participants and coordinators for the successful event and felicitated the Edu skill and AWS team members Mr. Bibek and Mr Pawan Kumar.