Affordable Art India Makes Its Debut in Hyderabad
Srila Chatterjee’s renowned Affordable Art India is set to make its debut in Hyderabad, offering an exciting and diverse array of art from across the country.
Affordable Art India will feature a broad spectrum of artistic expressions, from modern contemporary pieces to traditional vintage works. Visitors can look forward to experiencing Anita Alvares’ captivating illustrations and urban sketches, Asish Malakar’s stunning Sholapith sculptures, ornamentation, and indoor lampshades. Additionally, Banoo Batliboi’s unique paper art crafted from old books and Dolon Kudu’s masterfully shaped clay pieces, earning her the title “pinch potter,” will be showcased. Artist Zainab Tambawala will present a special collection of watercolor artworks that beautifully capture the essence of Hyderabad.
Curated by Srila Chatterjee, Affordable Art India aims to break the barriers often associated with the word “art.” The event promises to create a space that brings together a wide variety of styles, ensuring that anyone can connect with an artwork for what it truly is.
“We believe that art should be accessible to everyone,” said Srila Chatterjee, the curator. “By showcasing a diverse range of styles, we hope to foster an inclusive environment where art lovers and newcomers alike can find something that resonates with them.”
This event offers a rare opportunity to discover and acquire original artworks. Whether you’re a seasoned collector or a first-time buyer, the show’s eclectic mix ensures there’s something for everyone. Highlights of the show include a wide range of styles and mediums, affordable prices, and the opportunity to support local artists.
Dates: August 4, 2024
Time: 11:00am to 7:00pm
Venue: 2nd floor, Crafts Council of Telangana, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad
Open to all.