Ajay Devgn launches ‘Prismix,’ an AI-driven media company to revolutionise content creation

Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn, who recently captivated audiences with his powerful performance in Singham Again, has now set his sights on revolutionizing the future of Indian cinema through Artificial Intelligence (AI). Taking a significant leap towards innovation in content creation, Devgn has announced the launch of Prismix, an AI-driven media company aimed at transforming storytelling through generative AI technology.

With Prismix, Ajay Devgn is committed to reshaping the media landscape by offering high-quality, scalable, and visually compelling content for filmmakers, brands, and creators. The company will specialize in utilizing generative AI to craft engaging stories across various platforms, making content production faster, smarter, and more dynamic.

Ajay Devgn will serve as the Chairman of Prismix, leading a team of accomplished co-founders that include Danish Devgn as Co-Founder & Chief Business Officer, Vatsal Sheth as Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer, and Sahil Nayar as Co-Founder & Chief Creative Officer. Together, the leadership team aims to redefine the art of storytelling by merging creativity with advanced AI capabilities.

Expressing his vision for the venture, Ajay Devgn stated, “With Prismix, we are stepping into the future of storytelling. AI is not just a tool but a creative partner that can help filmmakers and brands bring their vision to life in ways never imagined before. Our goal is to revolutionize media by making high-quality, AI-driven content more accessible and scalable.”

Danish Devgn, Co-Founder & Chief Business Officer, echoed the same enthusiasm by emphasizing how Prismix is built to bridge the gap between technology and creativity. He said, “AI offers endless possibilities, and we are here to harness its full potential to empower creators, brands, and storytellers. Prismix will change the dynamics of content creation by offering cost-effective and high-quality solutions.”

Adding further insights into the company’s vision, Vatsal Sheth, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer, said, “With this company, we aim to redefine entertainment and guide AI in media. Our commitment lies in creating an ecosystem where storytelling meets efficiency, enabling stunning content production at scale.”

Prismix is set to focus on a wide range of content formats, including short films, web series, animated graphic novels, music videos, corporate content, and social media campaigns. By harnessing generative AI technology, Prismix will help reduce production time and costs while maintaining high-quality standards.

Highlighting the importance of creativity in storytelling, Sahil Nayar, Co-Founder & Chief Creative Officer, added, “Creativity should never be limited by resources or technology. With Prismix, we are breaking barriers, allowing imagination to flourish through AI-powered storytelling. Our mission is to enable creators to dream bigger and execute those dreams effortlessly.”

The announcement of Prismix has sparked excitement in the entertainment industry, as it holds the potential to revolutionize how content is produced and consumed in India and beyond. With a sharp focus on blending creativity and AI technology, Prismix is expected to open new doors for filmmakers, brands, and digital content creators, allowing them to explore untapped storytelling possibilities. Ajay Devgn’s entry into the AI-driven media space marks a major milestone in the evolution of Indian cinema. With Prismix, he is not only pushing the boundaries of content creation but also setting a new benchmark in leveraging technology for storytelling. As Prismix gears up to make waves in the entertainment industry, all eyes are now on how this AI-driven media powerhouse will reshape the future of cinema.