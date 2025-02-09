Arbind Kumar Choudhary: A Visionary Poet Redefining Indian English Literature

Maharshi Aurobindo and Arbind Kumar Choudhary have remained the founding fathers of The Pondicherry School of Poetry and The Phrasal Movement in the history of English poetry in India. Gabrial Simond, the president of the Geneva-based Universal Peace Embassy, recognised Choudhary’s contributions to literature by appointing him as The Universal Ambassador of Peace from Poetry in 2017. His innovative poetic style, characterised by the Indianized version of ‘Arbindonean Sonnets,’ mythical blending, phrasal fragrance, and striking word usage, has established him as a wordsmith second to none in Indian English poetry.

Choudhary’s influence extends beyond poetry, with two of his books—’Majuli: The Vatican City of Assam’ and ‘Mother India’—being included in the B.A. English Honours and M.A. English courses at Sibsagar University, Assam. His poetic contributions have been widely recognised internationally, with interviews published in America, Malta, Romania, Albania, and numerous Indian journals and newspapers. Additionally, The Pacific University of Rajasthan is currently conducting research on ‘The Aspects of Love and Relationship in the Selected Works of A.K. Choudhary’—a testament to his significant literary impact.

According to Choudhary, his poetry perfumes the phrasal passage of Indian English poetry through a seamless junction of phrasal expressions that bloom from one poem to another. He believes that all lovers of muse can inhale the phrasal essence of his verses, as each of his books carries a distinctive poetic fragrance.

“The rhymed verses, phrasal fragrance, mythical blending, proverbial pigments, and uses of various figures of speech define the poetic qualities of my poems. I keep experimenting,” he explains.

For Choudhary, the poet’s role in society is to fuel the flames of imagination and enhance their intensity. “A poet is a literary figure who transforms society over time for a brighter future,” he asserts. His unique style, known as the Indianized Version of ‘Arbindonean Sonnets,’ incorporates rhymed quatrains and couplets, native words, striking vocabulary, natural scenery, mythical blending, and the use of various literary devices, making it a distinct contribution to Indian English poetry.

One of his most remarkable works, ‘The Forgotten Champion,’ revives the adventurous victory of Veer Lachit Borphukan over the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb—a hero largely forgotten since India’s independence. “This book is a great tribute to a legendary warrior,” he says. Structurally, all 118 Indianized sonnets in the book end with the alphabet ‘n’—a rare feature in English poetry that introduces a novel trend in poetic versification.

At the heart of Indian English poetry, Choudhary believes, lies Indianness. “The cultural heraldry of Indian literary heritage, preserved over the last ten thousand years, is the most precious offering to the world. It enriches global peace, prosperity, and cultural sanctity,” he reflects. Aurobindo, he emphasises, is undoubtedly the originator of The Pondicherry School of Poetry, which highlights India’s cultural legacy with unparalleled depth and devotion.