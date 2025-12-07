Art of taming the human mind

Mind is the most powerful entity in the human anatomy. It runs and rules the life of human beings. Our thoughts are born and shaped in the mind, and in return, they make or mar our destiny. We are as strong or weak as the strength or weakness of our mind. We succeed in doing something because of the power of the mind; we fail to accomplish something and there is none to blame except the feebleness of our mind. Gautama Buddha, the great spiritual teacher and founder of Buddhism, once said, “The mind is everything. What you think you become.” This unarguably implies that the mind directs how we think, how we react to life’s circumstances, how we evaluate our strengths and weaknesses, and, most importantly, how we perceive life, its philosophies, and perspectives.

In fact, the mind is the greatest powerhouse, nourishing fear, envy, sorrow, pain, pleasure, courage, conviction, frustration, and every other emotion. It conditions and controls our life, and we are nothing but the outcome of the mind’s vast game. It is the ultimate game changer, and as human beings, we have no physical tool to overpower its whims. Eckhart Tolle, the German spiritual teacher, said, “All problems are illusions of the mind.” A rigid and resolute mind faces adversities with indomitable courage and equanimity. A feeble mind gets trapped and becomes vulnerable to numerous problems and predicaments. There is no denying the fact that the mind is the key to mental health—and that is why controlling it is essential for living a good life.

But an important question arises: How can we tame the mind and its fickleness, which generates countless ripples in an otherwise tranquil mind? Several questions follow: How can we build the mental strength to preempt problems and suffering? How can the mind be guided to block negative thoughts and self-doubt that weaken our potential and stunt our growth?

Buddha said, “Do not dwell in the past, do not dream of the future, concentrate the mind on the present moment.” Time and life’s events, once gone, are gone forever. Allowing them to linger in the mind, brooding or repenting over them, disturbs mental steadiness. We tend to accuse ourselves for the outcomes of past events, draining our energy, confidence, and courage. As a result, we begin underestimating ourselves. Mental power gets debilitated and confidence sinks to its lowest. This brings desperation, fear, worry, and depression. At such crossroads, we must be mindful of what we think and how much we think. Letting go of the past gives birth to a courageous mind that allows only positive thoughts to enter, ultimately bringing peace.

Ralph Waldo Emerson once said, “He who is not everyday conquering some fear has not learned the secret of life.” Fear is the Achilles’ heel of the brave, bold, and peaceful mind. A fearful mind is like a river with unwanted ripples, preventing it from becoming calm and strong. Mark Twain offered a simple way to defeat fear through his famous words: “Do the thing you fear most, and the death of fear is certain.” Avoiding the first step toward a goal because of fear is the result of an untamed and uncultivated mind.

To build a strong mind, we must overcome fear. Former U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt said, “The only thing we have to fear is fear itself.” Strengthening the mind requires learning the art of living in the present moment and shunning the habit of dwelling in the past. It also means avoiding the tendency to worry about the future. Nelson Mandela beautifully captured this truth: “Courage is not the absence of fear, but the triumph over it.”

Fear is universal and cannot be ignored or avoided. But confronting fear, hardships, and challenges with courage and conviction helps us cultivate a strong, peaceful, refined, and fearless mind.

(The writer is a principal of PM Shri School Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Garhbanaili, District- Purnea)