Ashutosh Sahay: A young sitar maestro

Ashutosh Sahay is a rising star in the world of Indian classical music, blending passion, dedication, and intellect in his journey as a sitar player. Born into a musically inclined family, Ashutosh's talent was nurtured from a young age, and his devotion to his craft shines through in every performance. Ashutosh has developed a unique style that merges tradition with innovation. Balancing his passion for music with his academic studies, he is a testament to discipline and creativity.

Excerpts from an interview

Can you tell us about your journey with the sitar? What inspired you to choose this instrument, and how did you develop your style?

I began learning the sitar at the age of five from my first guru, Sangeetacharya Bimalendu Mukherjee. As I progressed, I continued my training under the guidance of Pandit Sudhakar Rambhau Sheoliker and presently receiving valuable guidance from Padmabhushan Pandit Budhaditya Mukherjee. Since my childhood I saw my mother playing sitar, and her dedication deeply influenced me. Watching her made me fall in love with the instrument, and from that early age, I knew this could be my path.

How do you balance your studies and performances?

For me, playing the sitar is a blessing that actually aids my studies. It sharpens my concentration and helps me release the stress of academic pressures. So, there's no struggle in balancing them. It’s a spontaneous synergy. I feel that my daily practice fuels both my passion for music and my academic journey.

As a sitar player, how do you prepare for a major performance? Can you walk us through your practice routine and mental preparation?

Honestly, I don't have any special preparation for performances. My routine practice is my foundation—regularity and consistency are key. I focus on maintaining my discipline with daily practice, and when it's time to perform, I trust my training. Of course, there's always a bit of nervousness before stepping on stage, but as soon as the music begins, the stress fades, and I just immerse myself in the moment.

What challenges have you faced as a contemporary sitar player?

Challenges are a part of any field, and music is no exception. The key is to maintain a positive attitude and be sincere in your craft. For me, staying committed to the sitar, even while pursuing higher studies, has required discipline, but it's also been incredibly rewarding. With a positive mindset and passion, I believe you can overcome any obstacle.

What are your future plans?

Well, in terms of music, I definitely plan to continue playing the sitar. It’s an inseparable part of my life, and I’ll see where it takes me. Academically, I’m considering a MS by research (electronics and communication) as I’m developing a interest in research. So, the future is a blend of both my musical and academic pursuits.

What are your thoughts on the future of classical music in India and abroad?

I believe Indian classical music has a bright future, both in India and globally. Music today is recognized for its spiritual and therapeutic benefits, and people everywhere are becoming more connected to it. Indian classical music has a unique appeal, and it’s heartening to see it gaining appreciation worldwide. I feel that more and more people are being drawn to its universal language.