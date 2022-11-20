Be content!

Why is it that we human beings are unhappy? Throughout our life, we have desires and expectations, and we want more and more. Yet, somehow, we are never satisfied. First, we have needs, and we work hard and fulfil our needs. Then our needs increase. We don't realise this, but our conditions become greed. We seek more and more, and, in the bargain, we see a few achievements but many more disappointments.

There are a lot of people who think success and achievement give happiness. They think of life as some peak that they must climb and reach. Therefore, though they fulfil their needs, their greed, which is disguised as goals, dreams and passions, makes them continue climbing the peak of achievement. They move from success to success, but suddenly life is over. They never reach the top! There is no such peak. The peak of achievement is an illusion.

Those who learn how to live life take an exit from the highway of achievement. They realise that life is not a race. They stop the chase and switch over to a life of contentment. They have achieved enough for themselves and learned the secret of not letting their need become their greed. They live a life of contentment and fulfilment. What does it mean to live a life of fulfilment?

Those who live a life of fulfilment are, first of all, fully satisfied and content. Their thirst doesn't make them burst. They would instead enjoy a life of peace and bliss than waste their life accumulating money and fame. Having achieved noteworthy success, they shift their focus from making money to making a difference. They touch, trigger and transform people's lives as they fill them with positive emotions. They share love and laughter as they live with faith, hope and enthusiasm. Their inspiration is contagious. They don't consume their life pursuing their passions. Instead, they find a greater purpose, and their life becomes more meaningful. They build a universal connection with the Divine as they live a life of liberation and freedom. They are the ones who truly live with tranquillity and peace. Their life is full of bliss and joy.

But such people are rare. A majority of humanity wants success and wealth. People trade their happiness for their dreams and goals. What would you choose? Would you like to live a life that is fuelled by your passion and consumed by your desires? Of course, you will experience excitement, but this will also be accompanied by stress, worry and anxiety. Most of us get carried away when we look at successful people, the rich and the famous of the world, and we wish we too could be like them. We don't realise the misery they carry on their heads, the challenges they face to keep up with the world's expectations. They are flogged by their desires and rarely enjoy peace and tranquillity. We have a choice. We too can climb that illusory peak of achievement or live a life of contentment and fulfilment.

Life is a gift given to all of us, and we have the intellect to make choices. However, if we don't understand the true meaning of life, then we too will become like machines producing success. We will not have the time to experience life or enjoy it. Soon, before we realise it, life will be over.

It would be interesting to ask some wealthy and successful people what they could change if they had their life to live over again. Most achievers wish they had spent more time doing the things they love. They would not regret that they did not work hard enough or that they should have achieved more. Now that they have reached the sunset, they realise how they should have lived. We, who are still in the prime of our life, must not follow the herd. We must realise that there is more to life than success, achievement and money. While these will give pleasure and temporary happiness, they will not give eternal bliss from contentment and fulfilment. Unfortunately, because the mind and the ego drive us, we too, want to be one among those listed in the Forbes Fortune list. We, too fall prey in the trap that was set for those who preceded us. Even if we are the best in that race, it's still a rat race and of what use is it to live and die like a rat?

It's time to stop and treasure this gift called 'Life'. We must discover how to live with bliss, joy and peace. We must enjoy our life before it escapes us, not consume it and then regret that we did not live our life to its best.

It is far better to live a life of fulfilment and contentment than to be caught in the whirlpool of achievement, where we go round and round in circles, till finally, our life is over. When we live with fulfilment and contentment, we go beyond the ordinary pleasures of life and enjoy peace, the very foundation of happiness. So it is time for us to stop pursuing achievement and enjoy the bliss and peace that comes from fulfilment.