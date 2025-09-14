Bejan Daruwalla’s horoscope

Aries

Ganesha says the situation is going to be excellent this week. These days are very suitable for strengthening your self-esteem and mental state. You will get an opportunity to recognise the energy within you and channel it in a positive direction. There will be clarity in your thoughts, which will also enable you to communicate better in relationships. There will be harmony in your personal relationships, and spending time with your loved ones will make you happy.

Taurus

Ganesha says this week can be full of some challenges. During this time, your emotions and mood may remain somewhat unstable, which can affect your personal relationships. You may feel the need to communicate more with your loved ones, but you need to avoid any kind of disagreement or confrontation. Try to remain emotionally strong. Practice introspection and self-sensitivity at this time, so that you can understand your feelings and express them in the right way.

Gemini

Ganesha says this week, Gemini people may have to face some challenges. Overall, this time is not favorable, and due to this, there may be confusion and turmoil in your mind. People around you may be unable to understand your feelings, which may make you feel a little lonely. However, you must use your communication skills. Try to express your thoughts clearly, as this may be your opportunity to improve the circumstances.

Cancer

Ganesha says this week is going to be full of perfection and positivity for Cancer people. At this time, your inner energy and sensitivity will be at their peak. You will feel emotionally strong, which will bring sweetness to your relationships. Time spent with family and friends will be even more enjoyable. Your little things and behavior will be successful in touching the hearts of others. Your empathy and understanding will deepen your relationship, which will strengthen mutual trust.

Leo

Ganesha says this week, the overall situation will be great for Leos. This week will infuse positivity and confidence in you. You will experience happiness and enthusiasm around you, which will also improve your relationships. Your confidence will have a positive impact on your conversations with your loved ones, which will deepen mutual understanding and bonding. A new shine will also be seen in your social life. This is the right time to spend time with friends and family, which will strengthen your emotional state.

Virgo

Ganesha says this week will be full of many experiences. During this time, your energy and enthusiasm will be normal, but some challenges may also come. Overall, the crises you face will force you to think more and plan. This is the time when you need to focus on your relationships. There may be tension in some relationships, so maintain clarity in conversation. If you are finding it difficult to express your feelings, listen to your conscience. Even small things can lead you to big problems. Your social life can also be a little disturbed.

Libra

Ganesha says this week, the experience of totality will be unique for Libra people. Your natural charm will make this time especially pleasant. You will be able to build great relationships with the people around you. This is the time when you will give a new dimension to the relationships important to you. Your presence in society will have a positive impact, which will attract people directly to you. If you have experienced some troubles in a relationship, then this is the time to find a solution.

Scorpio

Ganesha says this week, the general situation may remain a little challenging for Scorpios. You may feel some uncertainty and conflict in the currents of life. Ups and downs are possible in personal relationships, which may make you feel stressed. This is the time when communication with loved ones will have to become more important. Despite your efforts, some communication problems may arise, so it is important to maintain patience.

Sagittarius

Ganesha says this week, the overall experience for Sagittarius natives will be very wonderful. You will experience a lot of inner energy and confidence, which will make your mood even better. This is the time when you can establish harmony with the people around you. Your generosity and open-mindedness will strengthen your relationships. Friends and family will enjoy activities with you that will fill you with happiness.

Capricorn

Ganesha says this week, circumstances seem to be somewhat unfavorable for Capricorn natives. Some challenges may come in your life, for which you will need to keep yourself stable. This is the time for self-control and restraint, as you may have to face many pressures. There may be some turmoil in your relationships this week. There may be minor differences and misunderstandings, but you can resolve them with patience and communication.

Aquarius

Ganesha says this week will bring mixed experiences for Aquarius natives. During this time, you will see some conflicts and confusion in your life, which may cause you mental stress. It will be very important to maintain harmony at this time. According to the context, some problems may also arise in love relationships. Keep the conversation with your partner open and honest so that misunderstandings can be cleared. This week, your creativity and self-expression will be somewhat limited, but it can also allow you to organise your thoughts and think deeply.

Pisces

Ganesha says this week will be very positive. There will be a flow of new energy and inspiration in your life, which will help you understand the world around you better. This is the time for you to go deep within yourself and unleash your creativity. Your intuition can open new paths for you. You will also feel depth and stability in your relationships. This week symbolises harmony and understanding, which will make your relationship even stronger. Qualities like spontaneous communication, openness, and honesty will support you.