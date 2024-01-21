Bejan Daruwalla’s horoscope

Aries: Ganesha says that this week will be mixed in every respect. The middle of the week will be sensitive for you. It will now be easy for you to get information about the issues which were troubling you for the last several days. An unknown dissatisfaction will be troubling you this whole week. During this time, do talk to those who are close to you about certain issues. This week can also be a bit troublesome in your personal life. There can be ups and downs in your relationship with your partner. Also, there can be ideological differences between the children.

Taurus: Ganesha says that you should keep yourself a little organised this week. Keep your bills organised, clear out your cabinets and create a budget for yourself. Whatever you do to plan or organise an event, it will be completed very smoothly and you will enjoy the benefits of it in the days to come. If needed, you can also take the help of a professional organiser. You may also have to run in vain this week.

Gemini: Ganesha says that this week is going to be special for you, especially in financial matters. You will feel happy and relieved and may also get some good news regarding the money that has been stuck for many days. The special thing about this week is that you will have a wonderful time with your friends and will also be able to make some profitable deals. However, excessive work pressure can lead to stress, so work comfortably. Don’t let unnecessary things or criticism affect your thoughts or mood.

Cancer: Ganesha says that you will be satisfied with the way every aspect of life is showing improvement this week. An important deal will finally get approved and you will make good profits. A stalled matter will be resolved. This will give you some relief from the recent stress. Most of you are hardworking and get a lot of work done in less time. Eventually, you will finish the important tasks. In terms of romance, your partner will do something that you did not even expect, and you will feel very happy.

Leo: Ganesha says that it will be difficult for you to spend time with your loved ones this week due to additional responsibilities at the workplace. You will have to postpone an already scheduled trip as you will have to attend an important conference related to work. However, this will not have much impact on your love life. However, there are also indications that you will work smoothly in serious adverse situations at this time and will take control of the situation.

Virgo: Ganesha says that this week you will be protected from all calamities, especially from those adversaries who want to harm you. You don’t need to do anything adverse to them. You may have to struggle a little at the beginning of the week, but it is only for a few days. Be patient and don’t get discouraged as it will only make the situation worse. Make the most of this time by spending time with your family and relaxing at home.

Libra: Ganesha says that this week you will successfully solve the problems in your personal life. These troubles are temporary and don’t let them affect you. Some exciting new developments are expected in personal matters this week. If you are a bachelor, then there are full chances of getting attracted to someone special. You will not have any difficulty expressing your love to your partner.

Scorpio: Ganesha says that this week there is a possibility that you will find yourself surrounded by many problems suddenly. But do not panic, with the help and cooperation of your family members, you will be able to deal with these problems. You will have to make continuous efforts to complete all the work in the workplace. Don’t neglect your health and exercise due to being troubled by overload at work.

Sagittarius: Ganesha says that this week you will find yourself caught between the responsibilities of home and work. You may become mentally disturbed due to a misunderstanding with a special person. Your loved ones are always with you. They’ll be there for you whenever you need them, so don’t panic. By adopting a serious attitude toward your life, you will be able to perform better in the workplace.

Capricorn: Ganesha says that if you are doing any deal respective to possessions then do not tell anyone. Talking to anyone in this context can create problems. You will not be able to understand the difference between friends and enemies this week. At this time you are not seen to be in a profitable position in any aspect of life, so be careful and worship your presiding deity.

Aquarius: Ganesha says that this week you will be surrounded by insecurities and will be jealous of other people’s achievements. It would be better if you abandon negative thinking, recognise your strengths, and stay focused on achieving your goals. Your planets are telling you that you may make some inaccuracies at work this week. Bring positivity to your thoughts and remain calm. Everything will be better than before.

Pisces: Ganesha says that this week is going to be mixed for you. Due to some problems at home, you will not feel like working. Due to this you will remain trapped in worries. Your expenses may increase. So it would be better if you did not spend money on unnecessary things. Romantically, this week is expected to be very good. This week is going to be very special for the newly married people who are going to start their new married life.