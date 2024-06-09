Bejan Daruwalla’s horoscope

Aries

Ganesha says this week is going to be good for you. Will get support from family. Family members will be seen working together. Married people will seem happy with their spouse, but for some reason, there will be tension between them. There will be financial benefits from ancestral property. Today you will create a budget and manage all your expenses. Time is good for higher education. Luck will favor you. You will also get opportunities for education from abroad.

Taurus

Ganesha says this week is going to be good for you. Your love life will be better. There will be some tension in domestic life, but you will be successful in eliminating it with your wisdom. If you want to invest in property then this is a good time. You will achieve success in the field of education. Time is good for higher education. It would be better for employed people to continue at their old jobs. People doing business will be successful in taking the business forward by implementing new plans for the business.

Gemini

Ganesha says this week is going to be very good. Will get support from family. You will be seen planning to travel somewhere with your family. You will also spend some time in religious programs for your mental peace. With the help of a distant relative, the obstacles in your brother’s marriage will be removed. An auspicious program will be organised at home. Everyone in the family will be seen working ahead with great enthusiasm. The economic situation will remain strong.

Cancer

Ganesha says people with the Cancer zodiac sign will look very happy this week. There will be happiness and peace in family life. Today you will recognise the importance of your spouse and take care of their happiness. People living a love life will be able to meet their beloved and express their feelings. You will achieve success in the field of education. Time is good for higher education. If you are participating in any competition then you may have to work hard.

Leo

Ganesha says people living a love life will get the support of their lover. Some good relationships will come for unmarried people. You will be successful in the field of education, but you will have to stay away from your friends who waste your time. People who are working should not run after a new job, it would be better if they stick to their old job. You will get many opportunities in this. You will get a chance to meet very big people in business. If you make some changes in your health, you will see improvement.

Virgo

Ganesha says this week will get support from family members. You will learn a lot from your family members, which will be useful in your future. The economic situation will remain strong. Besides, the expenses will also be higher. You will go on a romantic dinner with your spouse. Single people can find their desired life partner. Auspicious programs will be organised in the family. Will also do some shopping for home decoration. You will get help from some good people in taking the business forward.

Libra

Ganesha says people of the Libra zodiac sign will not feel anything special this week. There will be some kind of discord in the family. Due to the harshness of speech, there will be discord in love life also. To improve your health, you will have to change your daily routine. Time is good for higher education. You will get a chance to go abroad and get an education. Your financial condition will be good. You will be successful in returning everyone’s money.

Scorpio

Ganesha says this week, Scorpio people will get their desired work completed, which they have been wanting to do for a long time. You will get support from friends. You will also plan to travel somewhere with friends, which may involve higher expenses. You will get a promotion in your job. You will also get success in taking your business forward. There can be talk of relationships between unmarried people. Worship will be organised at home.

Sagittarius

Ganesha says this week, people with the Sagittarius zodiac sign will do some important work, which they were not able to do for a long time. You will spend loving moments with your spouse and start some new work, in which your spouse will fully support you. Your love life will be better. Health will improve. You will succeed only by working hard in the field of education. The economic situation will remain strong. A working person will hear good news from officials.

Capricorn

Ganesha says this week you will have to take great care of your relationships and relationships. Interference from an outsider may result in discord. Spend time with family, and plan a trip somewhere. The economic situation will improve. Daily income will increase. You may face some difficulty in getting an education. Time is good for higher education. The obstacles coming in the way of the brother’s marriage will be removed. An auspicious program will be organised at home.

Aquarius

Ganesha says you will spend some time with family and learn to save money, which will be very useful in the future. You will get success after hard work in the field of education. You have to stay away from such friends. Those who waste your time. The economic situation will be strong. You can buy a new house. You will also get the pleasure of a new vehicle. Married life will be full of happiness. Your love life will be better. There will be a chance to do business with foreign countries.

Pisces

Ganesha says this week you will feel very energetic, due to which you will complete all your pending tasks. You will express your feelings to your lover and spend some time together. Will get support from family. The ongoing distance with your spouse will reduce. The economic situation will improve. Your superiors at your job will praise your work. You will be successful in business also. There will be an opportunity to import and export from foreign countries also.