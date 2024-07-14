Bejan Daruwalla’s horoscope

Aries

Ganesha says this week you will be very busy with your career. People in employment will get offers for new jobs, but it would be better for you to stick to your old job. You will get profit in the business you are doing in partnership. Students will be seen studying with full concentration. Time is good for love relationships. There will be happiness in married life. You will plan to travel somewhere with your spouse. Will get support from family.

Taurus

Ganesha says your health will be good this week, but take care of your health due to the changing weather. You will get full support from your spouse. You can also take your spouse out for a walk. Your love life will be better. If you give time to your love partner, you will see more love in your relationship. This is a good time for business people. People working will get praise from their boss. Your financial condition will be good. Expenses will be higher. There are better times for investment.

Gemini

Ganesha says married people of the Gemini zodiac will be seen enjoying their family life. The week will also be good for love relationships. Those who are unmarried will get a good life partner. Will get support from family members. Worship etc. will be organised at home. Employed people will get opportunities for promotion in the job. People doing business will be successful in expanding their business. Students will be seen studying diligently, but some people may create obstacles in their studies. Your health will be good.

Cancer

Ganesha says this week will be good for your financial situation. People doing business will get new contracts. People working will complete the tasks given in the job on time. You will receive good news from higher officials. Will get support from family. There will be happiness and peace in family life. Don’t let any other person interfere in your life. People living a love life will seem happy with their beloved. You will express your feelings to your lover. You will achieve success in the field of education.

Leo

Ganesha says this week you will get support from family. I plan to go to some religious place with family members, where everyone will look very happy. With the help of a relative, you will get sources of income. You will also attend a party with your family members, where you will interact with everyone. Those who work for the betterment of society, their respect will increase. You will achieve success in the field of education. You will get support from your spouse. Your love life will be good.

Virgo

Ganesha says this week is going to be good for students. Students will succeed in the examination. People working will get support from their senior colleagues. People doing business will be successful in taking the business forward. New opportunities will also be available. Daily income will increase. The financial situation will be good. If you want to invest in the stock market then consult an expert. Will get support from family. The marriage proposal of bachelors will be approved.

Libra

Ganesha says this week is going to be important for you. Will get support from family. You will spend some time with family members and learn how to save money so that there is no problem in the future. People doing business will get new contracts, which will strengthen their financial position. Working people will get a new job offer, which will increase their income. Health will deteriorate due to excessive workload.

Scorpio

Ganesha says this week you will start some new work with your spouse. Will get support from family. There will be sweetness in love relationships. You can also introduce your lover to your family. Don’t let any other person interfere in your relationship. Health will improve. There may be fluctuations due to changing weather. You will achieve success in the field of education. Students will work hard to prepare for the competition.

Sagittarius

Ganesha says at the beginning of the week, you will spend some time with your family members and learn to save money so that you do not face any problems in the future. You will get full support from your spouse. People living a love life will share their heartfelt feelings with their beloved. Love and trust will be seen in your relationship. Students will be seen studying with full concentration. You will also get to work on a new project. Your financial condition will be good.

Capricorn

Ganesha says youths preparing for the competition will be successful. Will get support from family. Students will pay full attention to their studies and achieve success. Will get support from family. You will be entrusted with more family responsibilities, which you will fulfill. You can get your spouse to start some new work. Your love life will be better. There can be talk of relationships among bachelors. You will plan to start a new business in partnership, which you will discuss with your family members.

Aquarius

Ganesha says this week is going to be very good for married people. This week you will get to know the good qualities of your spouse. You will feel proud of them. Love life will be better. Closeness will increase in love relationships. People doing business will bring some new changes in the business, which will cost more money. Working people will have to complete their work on time. You will achieve success in the field of education. Time is good for higher education. Students will be seen studying with full concentration.

Pisces