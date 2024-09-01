Bejan Daruwalla’s horoscope

Aries

Ganesha says this week, Aries people will get support from family members. You will get a chance to go out somewhere with your family, where everyone will look very happy. You will achieve success in the field of education. Sweetness will remain in love relationships. Married people will seem happy in their domestic life. The obstacles coming in the way of the brother’s marriage will be removed. A promising program will be organised at home.

Taurus

Ganesha says this week is going to be good for the people of the Taurus zodiac sign. Married people will look happy in their life. The blessings of senior members will remain on you. You will get your mother’s company and support. Your love life will be better. You can get into a new relationship with your love partner. The financial situation will be good. You will be a business success. There is a possibility of getting benefits from government sectors also.

Gemini

Ganesha says this week is going to be better for the financial situation. You will get new contacts, through which you will be successful in taking your business forward. You will be ready to bear all the expenses. You will also spend a lot of money on home decoration and repairs. The obstacles coming in the way of my sister’s marriage will end. Auspicious programs will be organised. Everyone will go shopping together. Employed people will have to complete the tasks given in the job on time.

Cancer

Ganesha says this week there will be ups and downs in the lives of married people with the Cancer zodiac sign. Due to ego, you will say something which may make your spouse feel bad. There will be great coordination between you and your beloved character. You will plan a trip to a pilgrimage place with your family. Students will study diligently. Time is good for higher education. Your financial condition will be good. Daily income will increase. You can also make any investment.

Leo

Ganesha says people of the Leo zodiac sign will have to learn to have confidence in themselves, due to which they will start getting good results this week. Be it love relationships or family life; you will feel happy and satisfied. Your confidence will increase by getting support from your partner in some important tasks. You will be successful in earning a good income amid economic ups and downs. Time is good for business; you will get a chance to take your business in a new direction.

Virgo

Ganesha says people with the Virgo zodiac sign will get support from their spouse. Will spend loving moments with your spouse. You will get full support from your children. The blessings of senior members will remain on you. There is a possibility of getting financial benefits from ancestral property. Your health will be better than before. There will be ups and downs in love life. Your financial condition is going to be good. Expenses will increase. You will achieve success in the field of education.

Libra

Ganesha says this week is going to be good for love relationships. Your relationship will become even stronger. You can introduce your lover to your family so that the marriage is not delayed. There will be happiness and peace in family life. You will spend happy moments with your spouse. People who are employed will do some side work along with their job, in which their spouse will fully support them. People doing business will be successful in whatever efforts they are making to take the business forward.

Scorpio

Ganesha says this week, that people with the Scorpio zodiac sign can express their feelings to their lover. You can also give them a gift, which will make them look very happy. Interference with another person in family life can create tension, so be careful. You will get the pleasure of a new vehicle. There is a possibility of getting financial benefits from ancestral property. Your financial condition will be good. Your expenses will increase a lot, but your income will also increase.

Sagittarius

Ganesha says will get support from family. Will spend time with family members. You will be seen sharing your happiness and sorrow. You will learn from senior members how to save money so that there is no problem in the future. You will feel ups and downs in family life. There are chances of going on a trip, which will be pleasant for you. Your love life will be full of happiness. You may have to face challenges in the workplace. There are signs of the arrival of money.

Capricorn

Ganesha says this week, married people will enjoy their domestic life and can get their spouse to do some new work. Sister’s health will improve. Parents will look very happy if their child gets a good job. You will get new income opportunities, which will strengthen your financial position by earning profits. You will also spend a lot of money on household chores. You will attend a wedding at a distant relative’s place and will interact with everyone. Time is good for higher education. There will be opportunities for education from abroad also.

Aquarius

Ganesha says love relationships will become stronger this week. You can introduce your loved one to your family so that your marriage does not get delayed. Married people will feel good in their domestic life. You will be seen working with your spouse for the welfare of the family. The financial situation will be fine. You will get the full benefit of the investment made earlier. Your friends and relatives will help you in strengthening your income. People who are doing business in partnership will get good profits.

Pisces

Ganesha says this week, that married people will live happily in their domestic life. Will plan to travel somewhere with the family. There are chances of a love marriage. For those who are alone, a good relationship will come as they want. From the financial point of view, this week will be full of expenses. Daily income will be good, due to which you will not have to face any problems. People doing business will get good profits. Your health will improve. Time is good for higher education.