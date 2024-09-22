Bejan Daruwalla’s horoscope

Aries

Ganesha says this week will be good for unmarried people, their marriage proposal may get approved. Your love life is not looking anything special. Married people will have to face stressful situations in domestic life due to some other person. Your financial condition will be good. You have to budget all your expenses. If you have made any investment earlier, you will get full benefit from that also. People doing jobs will receive good news from higher officials in their workplace.

Taurus

Ganesha says this week will be good for people with the Taurus zodiac sign. There will be sweetness in love relationships. You will look very happy with each other. There will be happiness and peace in the lives of married people. Will get support from family. Will spend time with family members and learn to save money, so that there is no problem in the future. Your financial condition will be good. You will get new contracts in business.

Gemini

Ganesha says this week, single people will get a chance to choose their desired life partner. There will be sourness in love relationships. Married people will seem happy in their domestic life. Your financial condition will be good. Expenses will remain. We have to move forward with budget planning. Time is going to be good for higher education students, you will get a chance to study the subject of your choice. This week you will get a lot of relief and will get rid of old diseases. You will get the company and support of your parents.

Cancer

Ganesha says this week you will get support from family members. You will plan to go to some religious place with your family, where everyone will look very happy. Your love life will be full of happiness. This week is going to be favorable for married people. This week you are likely to make financial gains in many ways. The economic situation will be strong. Your pending work will be completed. This time is a bit weak for employed people. You will have to pay more attention to your work.

Leo

Ganesha says this week is going to be good for married people. You will spend some time alone with your spouse. You have to be a little careful in matters of love. You should avoid investing money anywhere, as it may hurt your business. This is a good time for employed people. There are chances of a short and long journey. Your relationship with your business partner will also become stronger. Students will have to avoid overconfidence. This week will be full of health problems.

Virgo

Ganesha says this week is going to be pleasant for people with the Virgo zodiac sign. There will be happiness in family life. You may remain worried about your spouse’s health. This week will not be anything special for love relationships. People doing business will get the desired profits. There are signs of unemployed people getting good employment. There are chances of job change. The efforts you were making to expand your business will be successful.

Libra

Ganesha says this week you will have to face some problems in life. Your spouse’s behavior will appear to have changed a bit. Your love life will not be anything special. There will be tension between the two. Your financial situation will bring mixed results. Income will increase, but expenses will also remain high. This week is going to be moderate for employed people. There are chances of job change.

Scorpio

Ganesha says this week will be full of ups and downs. People living a love life will seem happy with their beloved. Married people will feel tension in their life. Interference from another person can also cause discord. You will get the full benefit of your first investment. You can also expect big profits from the government sector. People doing business will get success in the plans they were making to take the business forward. New contracts will be available.

Sagittarius

Ganesha says there will be ups and downs in love relationships this week. A misunderstanding may arise between the two regarding some issues. Married people will have to face problems in life. Your spouse will start some new work, in which you will fully support him/her. This week will be good from a financial point of view. There will also be an inflow of money, due to which the economic situation will remain strong.

Capricorn

Ganesha says time is going to be very good for love relationships. The distance between you and your loved one will reduce. Married people will feel stressed due to interference from another person in their domestic life. You will get the happiness of having children. You will share your thoughts with your father. People who are doing ancestral business will make some changes in their ancestral business. You will have some sources from which you will see an increase in income day by day. Employed people will get a chance to change jobs.

Aquarius

Ganesha says this week you will feel full of energy, due to which you will complete all your pending tasks. You can also take your lover for a walk somewhere, where you will be seen talking lovingly. There will be happiness in the family. Everyone will live together happily and peacefully. You will get full support from your spouse. You will be seen working with your spouse for the welfare of the family. Some more family responsibilities will be assigned to you, which you will fulfill.

Pisces

Ganesha says this week is going to be very good for the people of Pisces. You will get full support from your spouse. Will get support from family. The ongoing dispute between brother and sister will end. Your love life will be better. The economic situation will be strong. The pending money will be returned. You will get the full benefit of the investment made earlier. You will get full support from your children. Health will improve. Time is very good for higher education.