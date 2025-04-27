Bejan Daruwalla’s horoscope

Aries

Ganesha says this week; the circumstances will be quite positive for the natives of Aries. Your hard work and dedication in the workplace will result in success. Your relationship with colleagues will be strengthened, which will improve teamwork. In your personal life, this is a good time to spend with your loved ones. Your creativity and energy will lead you to new opportunities. Participating in social activities will give you happiness, and you will also make new friends.

Taurus

Ganesha says this week will prove to be pleasant and satisfying for the natives of Taurus. You may see some positive changes in your work life, which will bring the fruits of your hard work. In social life too, you will be more full of life and will enjoy spending time with friends. Your family relationships will become even stronger. You can discuss an important decision with your family, which will prove beneficial for all of you.

Gemini

Ganesha says for Gemini, some special opportunities may come your way this week. You will feel novelty and transition in your thoughts. This is the time to expand your social network. Spending time with friends and family will give you mental peace and give you new inspiration. Some important changes can be seen in your career this week. It is time to focus on old projects so that you will see their results.

Cancer

Ganesha says this week will be very special for Cancer people. It is time to focus on your emotional health. During this period, you will get an opportunity to bring out the creativity hidden inside you. Spending time with people close to you will give you emotional balance and stability. Your relationships will deepen, especially if you share your thoughts openly. You may feel a little stressed at the workplace, but despite this, the fruits of your hard work will be sweet.

Leo

Ganesha says this week will be full of enthusiasm and creativity. Your natural leadership ability will give you the confidence to move forward with new projects. During this time, your relationship with friends and family will become even stronger. A new depth will be seen in personal relationships, which will also improve your mental balance. Pay attention to your health, as this week you may be affected by stress and work pressure. Achieve mental peace with the help of yoga or meditation.

Virgo

Ganesha says this week may open up new opportunities for you. Your organisational abilities and analytical thinking will bring you prominence in the workplace. Collaboration with fellow workers will give you positive results. Avoid lack of communication in personal relationships. Talking openly will allow understand your feelings. Family members may have some expectations from you, try to fulfill them. In terms of health, there is a need to focus on regular exercise and a balanced diet.

Libra

Ganesha says this week, many important changes and opportunities will present themselves for Libra natives. By maintaining your strength and balance, you will be able to achieve success in all your tasks. Your thinking will be clear in both personal and professional areas, which will enable you to make good decisions. Your creativity will be at its peak this week. A new project or creative work may come in front of you, which will give a new platform to your art skills.

Scorpio

Ganesha says this week can be a time of upheaval for Scorpio. Your deep emotions and insights will provide you with an opportunity to move in a new direction. Your relationships are going to deepen, but you must communicate and share your ideas with an open mind. Your professional potential will increase this week. Be open to new projects or opportunities that can enhance your skills.

Sagittarius

Ganesha says this week the door to new opportunities is going to open for you. Your courage and enthusiastic ideas will help you move forward. It will be important to strengthen relationships with colleagues at the workplace. This week your creativity will be at its peak, so do not hesitate to share your ideas. In personal life, spending time with family members will make you happy. There will be a good opportunity to resolve any old differences.

Capricorn

Ganesha says this week is bringing important opportunities for Capricorn. During this period, you will try to balance your career and personal life. Your hard work and dedication will be appreciated in the working field, which can give you new responsibilities. However, it is also important to take time apart from work and spend it with your loved ones, which will strengthen relationships. You should be a little careful about your health this week. Regular exercise and focusing on a balanced diet will give you energy and enthusiasm.

Aquarius

Ganesha says this week will be satisfying and inspiring for Aquarius. Activity will increase in your social life and you will be able to make new contacts. Time spent with friends and family will bring you happiness. On the work front, your creativity and sense of innovation will show you new paths of advancement. Do not hesitate to express your ideas; your unique approach will be appreciated. In terms of health, mental health needs attention. Take some time out for yourself and do meditation or yoga.

Pisces

Ganesha says this week is a time of new possibilities and self-discovery for Pisces. Your inherent emotion and sensitivity will help you unleash your creativity. You may get an opportunity to deepen your interest in a new project or hobby. Some new meetings are also possible in your social life, which will enrich you emotionally and mentally. Conversations with friends and loved ones will inspire you to try to solve problems at an early stage. In terms of health, it is advisable to focus on a balanced diet and regular exercise.