Bihar’s ‘Vegetarian Village’ upholds centuries-old tradition of unity and devotion

Bihiain, a small village in Bihar’s Gaya district, stands as a unique testament to cultural tradition and collective discipline. For over 300 years, its 400 residents have embraced a strictly vegetarian lifestyle, a practice deeply rooted in their devotion to Brahma Baba, a revered deity.

Situated under the Saker Das Nawada Panchayat in the Wazirganj block, the village’s vegetarian ethos extends beyond diet to include abstinence from alcohol, onions, and garlic. This custom is believed to bring divine protection and prosperity to the community. Villager Ran Vijay Singh shared, “Our discipline is inspired by Brahma Baba, who shields us from calamities and ensures our well-being.”

The Brahma Sthan, a sacred shrine in the village, is the focal point of worship and pilgrimage. Devotees from afar visit to seek blessings and solutions to their problems, further solidifying the village’s spiritual significance.

Bihiain is home to approximately 50 Rajput households and several Yadav families, united in their dedication to vegetarianism despite caste differences.

Women marrying into the village also adopt these practices, ensuring continuity across generations. “This shared discipline fosters a sense of unity and preserves our heritage,” said villager Kishori Singh.

However, younger generations have subtly influenced the tradition, with some households incorporating onions and garlic into their meals. Still, the community remains largely committed to its ancestral values.

Bihiain’s steadfast adherence to vegetarianism and collective devotion highlights the power of cultural and religious beliefs in shaping communal identity. The village not only serves as a model of unity but also attracts cultural enthusiasts and researchers interested in exploring long-standing dietary practices.