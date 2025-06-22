Live
- Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing Issues Support Statement Following Air India Flight 171 Crash
- Indian Government Mourns Air India Crash Victims As Rescue Operations Continue
- Air India Plane Crash: All You Need to Know About the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
- Pilot gave Mayday call to Ahmedabad ATC before crash
- Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash
- Air India plane crash: Control rooms set up in Ahmedabad, New Delhi
- Air India Flight 171 Crash: Gautam Adani, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajnath Singh and Others Express Condolences
- Amit Shah Reacts to Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad
- Breaking: Flight AI171 Crashes After Takeoff; Air India Chairman Expresses Deep Sorrow
Book Shelf
Discover timeless strategies for stock market success from the most successful stock trader in history! In ‘How to Trade in Stocks’, Jesse Livermore shares groundbreaking methods that have stood the test of time. This classic guide dives deep into the principles of trading, offering powerful insights for both novice investors and experienced traders. With practical advice on timing, trends, and risk management, ‘How to Trade in Stocks’ equips readers with the confidence and skill to navigate the market wisely and profitably. A must-read for anyone serious about investing.
Author: Jesse Livermore
Publisher: Shrishti Publishers
Price: Rs.250/
‘The Investment Gita’ is an ideal guide for anyone seeking wisdom in the principles and practices of investing. Drawing timeless lessons from the Bhagavad Gita, this book connects spiritual insight with practical financial strategies. From discovering your financial dharma to cultivating patience and discipline, each chapter translates ancient teachings into actionable investment advice. Free of complexity yet rich in meaning, ‘The Investment Gita’ offers a unique blend of philosophy and finance. A must-read for investors at any stage, it inspires thoughtful, value-driven decisions in the modern financial world.
Author: Vikram Singh
Publisher: Shrishti Publishers
‘The New World: 21st-Century Global Order and India’ is a comprehensive guide for anyone seeking to understand a more balanced, diverse, and representative global order. Madhav presents his ideas with clarity, accessibility, and principled insight, making complex global dynamics easy to grasp. Free from dense jargon, this book offers a compelling perspective on the evolving international landscape and India’s role within it. ‘The New World’ is an essential read for those interested in modern civilisation, global affairs, and the shifting balance of power in the 21st century.
Author: Ram Madhav
Publisher: Rupa Publications
‘Journeys with God (Volume 2 of 3): Belief, Faith and Trust’ is a profound exploration of spiritual transformation through the lens of personal encounters with Sri Sathya Sai Baba. Juxtaposed with timeless experiences of seekers across centuries, the book reveals a universal path toward union with the Divine. These spiritually charged narratives are not mere coincidences, but part of a divinely orchestrated journey led by Sai’s steadfast dedication to human upliftment. ‘Journeys with God’ beautifully captures the accessible, powerful, and deeply moving nature of the spiritual quest like never before.
Author: Manoj Nakra
Publisher: Rupa Publications
Price: Rs. 1595/