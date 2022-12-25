Books to celebrate the season

Is there anything more traditional for the holiday season than cuddling up with a good book? We're very excited about Christmas because it's coming up so quickly. Books are undoubtedly one of the nicest parts of Christmas since they bring that additional touch of magic and help to kick off the holiday festivities.

The holiday and Christmas spirit have taken over at this time of year. The air is magical, and everyone can sense it. One of the best Christmas activities this holiday season is curling up with a good book. Like your favourite holiday films, books are the perfect companion. Decorate your tree, prepare a cup of hot cocoa, and sit in because this selection of Christmas books will undoubtedly make you feel festive! These novels capture the spirit of the season and are great for readers of all ages to enjoy. The British Council Digital Library has selected a selection of novels that will have you turning the pages all year long, from time-honoured classics to intriguing mysteries to Christmas tales for kids.

Little Women by Louisa May Alcott



'Little Women' is a coming-of-age novel. The story follows the lives of the four March sisters - Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy - and details their passage from childhood to womanhood. It explores timeless themes such as love and death, war and peace, conflict between personal ambition and family responsibilities.

A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens



'A Christmas Carol' counts the story of Ebenezer Scrooge, an elderly miser who is visited by the ghost of his former business partner Jacob Marley and the spirits of Christmas Past, Present and Yet to Come. After their visits, Scrooge is transformed into a kinder, gentler man.

A Christmas Memory by Truman Capote

"A Christmas Memory" is a short story which takes place in the 1930s. Seven-year-old Buddy knows that the Christmas season has arrived when his cousin, Miss Sook Falk exclaims: "It's fruitcake weather!" Thus begins an unforgettable portrait of an odd, but enduring friendship between two innocent souls.

Hercule Poirot's Christmas by Agatha Christie



'Hercule Poirot's Christmas' is a work of detective fiction. The book features the Belgian detective Hercule Poirot and is a locked room mystery. The premise is a family reuniting for Christmas, and they find the host of the gathering murdered in a private room. Poirot's investigation explores the victim's methodical and vengeful nature.

The Christmas Swap by Sandy Barker



Chloe, Jules, and Lucy meet at a Maui resort kids' club, aged 11, forging a lifelong friendship spanning two decades and three continents. Twenty-two years later, they decide to swap Christmases, none of them expecting the hilarity and romantic escapades that will ensue.