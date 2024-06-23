Poet Ravi Ranganathan’s latest poetry book “As the languid hours pass by” speaks eloquently of nature, love, and of seasons and environs. They have a lot of spiritual fervour in them. The poems come straight from the heart and the readers can experience this first hand when they taste and digest it. The book is dedicated to Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore , Tagore’s enlarged vision and universalism appeals to the author and the title forms part of a beautiful verse in Gitanjali.

Author: Ravi Ranganathan

Publisher: Authorspress, New Delhi

Price: Rs.295/

The dark does not destroy the light; it defines it. It’s our fear of the dark that casts our joy into the shadows.” - Brene Brown Perhaps the fear of darkness diminishes human joy into ever lengthening shadows. Yet the world is a beautiful place dotted with extraordinary creation and events. Light and darkness are two sides of the same coin and one cannot exist without the other. “Heartbreak at Coffee Shop” by Ravi Valluri is a series of short stories, drabbles and plays that casts the spotlight on the darker side of the coin -Not all love stories reach their conclusion. -What happens when one paints Judas? How do the strains of our music sound to the gods? Experience a unique point of view in an array of tales that has been woven around original stories, spinoffs and real-life instances.

Author- Ravi Valluri

Publisher- AkS Publishing House

Price- Rs.199/

The book ‘Transgender in Indian Context: Rights and Activism’ is written as a plea for the transgender community in India. The book covers twenty chapters which have been well explored about this community. The book endeavours not only to lay bare the factors that are responsible for stigmatising the life of this community but also seek remedies for the upliftment of this community which has long been deprived of coming into the main stream social life.

Editor: Dipak Giri

Publisher: AABS Publishing House

Price: Rs. 1099/-

‘Ecofeminist Voices in the Modern Age’ highlights the intersection of feminism and environmentalism. Anita Nair and Sarah Joseph’s works challenge readers to reconsider their relationship with the natural world and the role of women in shaping a sustainable future with a fresh perspective of ecofeminism. The book amplifies marginalized perspectives, underscores the urgency of addressing environmental degradation through a feminist lens, and offers practical tools for collaboration and solidarity in the pursuit of ecological and social justice. This book serves as a rallying call for collective action, inviting readers to join the ongoing conversation and contribute to the transformative potential of ecofeminism.

Author: Dr. Rohitashwani and Dr. Shalini Yadav

Publisher: Yking Books

Price: Rs.1800/