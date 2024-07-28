Immerse yourself in this book by renowned food critic and historian Pushpesh Pant. He welcomes you to a world of Indian cooking with its special tastes, smells and sights. With recipes spanning the length and breadth of India, ‘Lazzatnama’ captures the diverse culinary landscape of a country rich in exemplary cuisines. From the beguiling sweetness of Gujarati kadhi and the rollicking flavours of meen biryani to the deliciously enfolding comfort of gulab ki kheer and the calming coolness of bael ka sherbet, this cuisine-based chronicle of a culture-rich country is sure to entice you to not just savour these delicacies—each with its own wonderfully specific recipe—but also enter your kitchens to make them.

Author- Pushpesh Pant

Publisher- Rupa Publications

Price- Rs.395/

This critical volume ‘India Unravelled’ is on Indian Women in literature and society deals with women personalities of ancient and modern times - Women who have excelled in social, professional, cultural and political and administrative positions. The spirit of the collection is one of uniqueness that Indian women are the real champions of society.

Editor: PVLaxmiprasad

Publisher: Authors Press

Price :1800/

This is the puzzle we must solve in life. What is the secret of finding everlasting bliss? In this book ‘The Art & Science of Happiness’ internationally acclaimed authority on mind management renowned saint and bestselling author Swami Mukundananda draws on the ancient wisdom of the scriptures and current scientific research to address these questions. He also explains strategies for happiness in relationships at work and in the face of adversity. By applying these concepts in your daily life you can be happy everywhere and at all times.

Author: Swami Mukundananda

Publisher: Penguin

Price-Rs.153/

‘Break to Breakthrough’ is your guide to personal growth and professional success. One discovers the key to unlock one’s potential through insights on Personal Mastery, Self-awareness & Goal-setting. With practical tools like S.A.V.E.R.S routine & 3P Blueprint, one can craft personalised strategy for transformation. While navigating career changes or seeking personal growth, this book equips you with the mindset and tools for success.

Author - Shreeja Kurup Anil

Publisher - Highbrow Scribes Publications

Price- Rs.525/