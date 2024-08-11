When two hearts are destined to meet, impossibilities turn into possibilities. A story within a story, ‘Love Remains Undefined’ is a true account of two strangers, who become Facebook friends and finally become more than friends, only to keep the end unpredictable. Their discourse traverses realms both personal and profound, fraught with tantalizing promises and poignant sacrifices. As she recoils in apprehension, haunted by the specter of fear, he embraces the silence, a silent sentinel of hope awaiting her eventual return. The identities of the protagonists remain untold till the end, allowing readers to work on multiple endings.

Author- Mousumi Kalita Sachdeva

Publisher- Griffin Publication

Price- Rs 249/

The book, ‘A Cornucopia of Articles’, is a compendious depiction of issues pertaining to science, society, environment, security, academics, spirit, politics, economics, health, agriculture, global warming, ISRO and many others. This book is socially relevant because it conscientizes us about a medley of consequential temporal and spiritual issues. It will aid the society in learning how to tackle heat, save environment, use gadgets judiciously, assuage depression and suicidal tendency, keep surroundings clean, test food adulteration, soothe mind, to diminish food wastage etc.

Author: Dr Ravi Prakash Tiwari

Publisher: Evincepub publication

Price: Rs 250/

In this collection of posthumously published writings, Maria Aurora Couto, celebrated for her literary prowess and cultural advocacy, offers an unparalleled exploration of Goa. The distinguished memoirist’s lifelong dedication to understanding her homeland’s multifaceted identity shines through in each essay in ‘At Home in Two Worlds’. Each piece in this collection is an exploration into Goa from diverse viewpoints, including those of visitors like Graham Greene and Umberto Eco, as well as sociologists, historians, poets, and everyday individuals—family, friends, neighbours, and those who have adopted Goa as home.

Author- Maria Aurora Couto

Publisher- Speaking Tiger

Price- Rs.499/

In this autobiography the author Sheetal Smith- Batish describes her mental health journey and her recovery: from going into therapy, meeting a medium, having an awakening through spiritual healing and re-framing her brain through hypnotherapy. The book ‘Trapped In Education’ throws light on how Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic turned her world upside down. During this time, she was isolated due to her pregnancy. She suffered from chronic stress, dissociation, amnesia and depression. But the best part that motivates the readers is the way she recovers and the book documents her journey.

Author: Sheetal Smith-Batish

Publisher: Tellwell, Canada

Price: £10/