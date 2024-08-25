This critical anthology that contains a number of scholarly papers on the various poetic aspects in general and the phrasal pigments in particular of the phrasal king Arbind Kumar Choudhary has been edited by Prof. N D R Chandra, former V.C of Bastar University but published by The Paradise Publishers, Jaipur. Dr Arbind Kumar Choudhary has become the founding father of ‘The Phrasal Movement in Indian English Poetry’.

Editor. Prof NDR Chandra,

Publisher: Paradise Publishers

Price: Rs.1195/

Dive into the mesmerizing world of ‘Cascades,’ where Ambika Ananth’s evocative poetry and prose transport readers to the depths of human emotion. With graceful words that flow like streams, this captivating collection explores love, loss, resilience, and the transformative power of language. Prepare to be swept away by the lyrical beauty of ‘Cascades,’ a testament to the enduring impact of words on the soul. ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ambika Ananth, a multi-talented and captivating bi-lingual writer, poet, journalist, reviewer, and translator, has left an indelible mark on the literary landscape with her eloquent prose and enchanting poetry.

Author- Ambika Ananth

Publisher- Writers International Edition

Price- Rs.395/

‘Confessions of a Thug’ is a tale of crime and retribution. Set in 1832 in India, the story lays bare the practice of the Thugs, or deceivers as they were called who lived in boats and used to murder those passengers whom they were able to entice into their company on their voyages up and down the rivers.

Author- PHILIP MEADOWS TAYLOR

Publisher- Rupa Publications

Price- Rs.229/

The book ‘Woman-Nature Interface: An Ecofeminist Study’ illustrates how woman centered narratives can be contextualized within the parameters of ecology and environment. The book presents nineteen essays where the role of the woman becomes amplified in the dialectics between nature and culture. Along with literary essays, the volume also presents essays on other disciplines of learning. However, the undercurrent theme of all the essays centers on woman-nature parallelism. The message, which the book conveys, seems as if an echo of what the ecofeminist Vandana Shiva once observed that the liberation of the earth, the woman, as well as humanity is a step towards freedom and peace.

Editor: Dipak Giri

Publisher: AABS Publishing House

Price: Rs. 899/