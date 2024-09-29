In the Golden Mountains, two young women—Kshama, a resilient tour guide, and Radhika, a teen unjustly branded by society—navigate love, heartbreak, ambition, and unexpected tragedy. Set against the striking backdrops of the snow-capped Himalayas and the coastal beauty of Karnataka, their lives intertwine in a powerful tale of growth and self-discovery. A poignant coming-of-age drama tinged with romance and suspense, the novel ‘In the Golden Mountains’ explores the weight of difficult choices and the resilience needed to face life’s toughest challenges.

Author: Ashwini Shenoy

Publisher: Holistic Publishers

Price: Rs.299/

In the waking world, Dondan lies in a hospital bed, his body still and silent. But in his mind, he embarks on an extraordinary journey to a fantastical realm where the boundaries of reality blur and dreams take on a life of their own. Dondan discovers a world brimming with magic and mystery with his friend. Together, they venture to the Canton of Luck in the kingdom of Frzhodon, where fortunes twist and danger lurks around every corner. As Dondan explores this dreamland, he encounters mythical creatures and ancient secrets that challenge his understanding of reality. Will Dondan find his way back to the waking world? In a tale ‘Shadows of Dreaming Mind’ where every question leads to discoveries, Dondan’s journey is only beginning—and who knows what awaits him next?

Author: Shanaya Alana Carena

Publisher: Griffin Publication

Price: Rs 200/-

This book ‘Phrasal King of Indian English Poetry’ that has been edited by Dr A K Yadav and published by Paradise Publishers, Jaipur, speaks volumes about the phrasal fragrance the poems of Arbind Kumar Choudhary, the phrasal monarch, spread far and wide for the Phrasal Movement in Indian English Poetry from this culturally cultivated land of milk and honey.

Editor: Dr Ashok Kumar Yadav

Publisher: Paradise Publisher

Price: Rs.1295/

In this gloriously entertaining book, one of our greatest wordsmiths Shashi Tharoor takes us on a tour of the words, concepts, and particularities that constitute the sublime wonderland of the English language. He demystifies punctuation, guides us through the arcane rules of language and delves into the evolution of English, delights in its quirks, embraces its geographical variants, provides hilarious examples of its misuse, is awed by the way in which the masters of literature use it, and revels in its beauty and grandeur. Passionate, learned, funny, and brilliantly readable, ‘A Wonderland of Words’ is a book that will enchant and educate all those who delight in the English language.

TAuthor: Shashi Tharoor

Publisher: Aleph Book Company

Price: Rs. 999/