Utilizing a wealth of previously unexamined publications, ‘Everyday Reading’ pays careful attention not only to key aspects of production in commercial Hindi publishing but ordinary reading practices as well—particularly those of women. Insightful and entertaining, it is a significant addition to scholarship on print culture in independent India.

Author: Aakriti Mandhwani

Publisher: Speaking Tiger

Price: Rs.599/

The poetry book ‘Whispers in Verse’ weaves beautiful tapestry of poems on varied topics. It incorporates common themes in unique styles making it a fresh read. There’s a poem everyone can relate to and enjoy reading. Different styles are cleverly used to add charm and a touch of authenticity to every verse.

Author: Srividya Subramanian

Publisher: Evincepub Publishing

Price: Rs.115/

This scholarly edited Anthology that contains dozens of papers on the poems of the Phrasal King Arbind Kumar Choudhary speaks volumes about the phrasal fragrance. All critics have justified the foundation of The Phrasal Movement in ‘Indian English Poetry’. The phrasal monarchy of this poet is unparalleled in Indian English Poetry.

Author: Sanjeev Kumar

Publisher: Paradise Publishers

Price: Rs. 1195/

Unrelenting, focused, resourceful, and fierce—these are just a few words that define Najma Heptulla, a towering figure who has shaped India’s political landscape for decades. ‘In Pursuit of Democracy’ chronicles her journey, a path marked by self-discovery and goal setting, as well as by struggle, determination, hard work, and enterprise. With a career spanning over four decades, Heptulla has ushered in pivotal changes in the Indian polity. ‘In Pursuit of Democracy’ goes beyond a typical autobiography, becoming a living document of history.

Author: Najma Heptulla

Publisher: Rupa Publications

Price: Rs.695/