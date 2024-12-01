‘Majuli: The Vatican City of Assam’ by Arbind Kumar Choudhary is primarily a poetry collection in which the cultural heritage of Majuli in general and the river junction in particular has been painted painterly to create spiritual whirlwind here, there and everywhere. This poetry collection of the Phrasal King Arbind Kumar Choudhary explores the cultural, mythical, philosophical and spiritual aspects of Majuli, the biggest river island of the world that has been included for the English Major courses in Siva Sagar University, Assam. The critics can inhale the Phrasal fragrance on one hand and the mythical meridian on the other.

Author: Arbind Kumar Choudhary

Publisher: Authors Press

Price: Rs. 295/

‘The Prophet’ is a work of spiritual fiction, penned by the famous Lebanese-American poet Kahlil Gibran. Through twenty-eight poetic essays, the book delves into the very depths of human condition-offering timeless wisdom about life and its many ups and downs.

A true mirror to the human soul, this book reveals the deepest truths of human life. Within the pages of this book is everything you need to know about life, death, and everything in between. Philosophical, spiritual, and above all inspirational, ‘The Prophet’ is a modern classic that has sold millions of copies since its English publication in 1923, inspiring generations of thinkers and readers. It is truly a life-changing book-honest, soul-touching, and absolutely awe-inspiring.

Author: Khalil Gibran

Publisher: Penguin

Price: Rs. 96/

Swept away on the tides of breathtaking passion and delicious desire, Kannagi, the wife, and Madhavi, the dancing girl, find themselves plummeting to the unforgiving depths of love and despair, armed only with futile hope and the bleakly dawning realisation that exquisite pleasure must be paid for with endless pain. This is the story of two women and the love triangle destiny enmeshed them in which spawned an epic saga that has lasted centuries. ‘The Wife The Dancing Girl ‘ is inspired by the Silapathikaram, Ilango Adigal’s timeless Tamil classic, Anuja Chandramouli’s bold new take delivers a double dose of romance that is unforgettably tender and unrelentingly tragic.

Author: Anuja Chandramouli

Publisher: Rupa Publications

Price: Rs.395/

In the book ‘The Call Of Mahadev’ Shiv-Bhakt Raghu undertakes a lone journey on his bike to the abode of Bhagwan Shiv--the Kailash. His journey goes through several twists and turns and there comes a time when he encounters an insurmountable barrier. Will he have to return empty-handed? Will Bhagwan Shiv fulfill the wish of his devotee? Join Raghu in his journey that spans lifetimes and goes through super-natural dimensions of space and time.

Author: Amit Bansal

Publisher: Garuda Prakashan

Price: Rs. 299/