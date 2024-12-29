Explore the life of Guruji and the miracles he performed throughout his blessed existence on Earth. Written by one of his trusted devotees and closest disciples, this book takes one through the early life of the Leading Light and how he helped and cared for not only his dutiful Sangat but also the people around him.The author takes great pains in his book ‘Guruji Life and Spiritualism’ to not just enumerate the various miracles that Guruji performed, but also the principles and ideas that the enlightened soul lived by and tried

Author: Dr Chhabilendra Roul

Publisher: Rupa Publications

Price: Rs.462/

‘Befarmaid: Perso - Arabic Minstrelsy and Parnassus in the Indian Subcontinent’ by Dr Shadab Ahmed offers an insightful exploration of the Persian and Urdu literary, social, cultural, political and historical traditions in India, particularly during the Delhi Sultanate and the Mughal eras. The book has a critical selection of translated works of prominent Indian and Central Asian writers who primarily wrote in Shahmukhi and Nasta’liq scripts, and who represent the kings, emperors, saints, outlaws and prisoners of the Mughal court and jurisdiction, as well as beau monde and aristocracy of the Sultanate and Mughal India.

Author: Dr. Shadab Ahmed

Publisher: Notion Press

Price: Rs.1062/

1981. Cochin, Kerala. The city is in chaos as student revolutionaries form a human barricade on the streets, bringing the home minister’s convoy to a standstill outside a hospital. With widespread protests engulfing the state, a group of youth leaders rally to challenge the oppressive regime. At the heart of this uprising stands a mysterious girl in a scarlet hijab, whose fierce courage and tactical genius make her indispensable to the revolution.

As tensions rise, secrets begin to surface, threatening to upend the lives of everyone involved.

In ‘Girl in Scarlet Hijab’, Suresh U. Kumar crafts a riveting tale of heroism, sacrifice and the battle for justice, where every choice could alter the course of history.

Author: Suresh U kumar

Publisher: Rupa Publications

Price: Rs.495/

Have you ever ridden a unicorn or heard of spiders that can build an entire castle?

Did you look for the fairyland of Imagination or paint the roof with the colours of dawn to fool time?

Or have you met the Knight who gives children nightmares?

Meet the Tailor of Fate who sews destiny into people’s lives. Join us on a journey to the lands of imagination and the deserts of time, where anything is possible.

‘The Soul Voyager’ is a magical tale of an individual journey from darkness to light.

Author: Meera Jenkal Bhat

Publisher: Shrishti Publishers

Price: 299/