‘Siddharth – The Soul Seeker’ by Anandajit Goswami is the latest masterpiece, telling the tale of an ordinary child born during the partition, surviving a human genocide and a train accident. The book takes us through an extraordinary journey of an ordinary man and the people around his life through a magnum opus never ever told before. Indeed, an engaging read!

Author: Anandajit Goswami

Publisher: Locksley Hall Publishing

Price: Rs.350/-

This is a one-of-its-kind book that makes the reader reconsider history from the perspective of a place or a monument, instead of the epochs around an individual or an event. The book ‘A Biker’s Pilgrimage’ focuses on eight important ancient places in North India which faced destruction at the hands of conquerors and invaders. The lustre of these places as important centres of religion, learning, art and architecture attracted not only those who helped them flourish but also those who destroyed them. The book spotlights these unfortunate places and the distressing tale of their demise.

Author: Sabya Sachi Ghosh

Publisher: Rupa Publications

Price: Rs.495/-

Welcome to ‘11 Rules for Life’, a no-holds-barred book that will transform your life.

In his most personal book yet, Chetan draws on his failures and triumphs, his many conversations with high achievers from all walks of life and over two decades as a celebrated motivational speaker.

Written in the inimitable style that has made Chetan one of India’s top-selling writers, this inspiring, easy-to-read and straight-talking guide will help you rewire your brain for success in today’s ultra-competitive and unfair world.

Author: Chetan Bhagat

Publisher: HarperCollins

Price: Rs.250/-

In this collection, Mitra Phukan sounds the rhythms of contemporary Assamese society, deftly weaving universal themes of love, loss and ageing with some of the issues facing the region: militancy, witchcraft, and the breakdown of traditional ways of life. Her stories acutely depict people’s struggles to relate to each other across vast social gulfs and within the intricacies of family and love. Intimate, allusive, and wryly observed, ‘A Full Night’s Thievery’ is a finely drawn portrait of humanity by one of the most prominent literary voices in Assam today.

Author: Mitra Phukan

Publisher: Speaking Tiger

Price: Rs.299/-