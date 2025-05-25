From his early days in Borivali to ultimate glory in Bridgetown, Rohit Sharma’s journey has been one of talent, resilience, and transformation. Marked early as a future star, he dazzled with effortless stroke play and rose quickly through the ranks. Despite setbacks—injuries, inconsistency, and missed World Cup glory—he reinvented himself across formats. As India’s all-format captain, he led triumphantly, winning the T20 World Cup in 2024 and the Champions Trophy in 2025. ‘The Rise of the Hitman: The Rohit Sharma Story’ tells this inspiring tale through voices of friends, coaches, and teammates.

Author: R Kaushik

Publisher: Rupa Publications

Price: Rs. 595/

The book ‘Wildflower Whispers’ is a collection of self-reflected poems that invites the readers into a landscape of emotion, memory and quiet revelation. Each poem feels like a soft breath of wind across a sunlit field. The collection stands as both a journey and a reflection outward exploring themes of growth, solitude, healing and the delicate strength of the human spirit. Just like the windflowers blooming in unexpected places, the verses carry the beauty found in vulnerability and imperfections. A must read for anyone seeking quiet strength, emotional clarity and the healing power of self-reflection through poetry.

Author: Dr Haseena Kabeer

Publisher: Amazon Kindle

Price: Rs.429/

Arjan never imagined his gaming skills would lead him into a real warzone. A journalism student and rising esports star, he’s training for the World Gaming Championship with his team—including Sahin, the mysterious player he’s falling for. When ISIS attacks Sahin’s Kurdish hometown, Arjan risks everything to rescue him. Thrust into war-torn Syria, he faces ruthless enemies, fragile alliances, and a harsh reality no virtual battle prepared him for. ‘The War Games’ is a powerful tale of love, courage, and sacrifice—where survival means more than just winning.

Author: Ritvik Kukreja

Publisher: Srishti Publishers

Price: Rs. 350/

Discover the powerful connection between diet, eating habits, and mental health in Dr. Manjari Chandra’s groundbreaking book, ‘Brainwashed by Your Gut: The Secret Link between Food and Mood’. This transformative guide blends cutting-edge research, real-life case studies, and practical advice to reveal how nutrition impacts emotional and cognitive well-being. With actionable strategies to improve mood, focus, and stress management, ‘Brainwashed by Your Gut’ empowers you to use food as medicine. Take control of your mental health through informed dietary choices and achieve a healthier, happier mind and body.

Author: Manjari Chandra

Publisher: Rupa Publications

Price: Rs. 295/