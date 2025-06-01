Discover the untold tale of Ashtavakra, a deformed boy with an extraordinary mind, and King Janaka’s quest for spiritual enlightenment in ‘Janaka and Ashtavakra’. Set amidst the ancient Indian kingdom of Mithila, this gripping story explores the nature of reality, consciousness, and the path to liberation. Will Janaka’s unwavering pursuit of spiritual enlightenment lead him to the answers he seeks, or will the impending war and the treacherous plot within his palace derail his journey? ‘Janaka and Ashtavakra’ offers a fresh perspective on ancient wisdom and invites readers to contemplate their own existential questions.

Author- Ashraf Karayath

Publisher- Rupa Publications

Price- Rs.295/

‘Nevermind, It’s Life’ — Adulting and the times when you hit rock bottom often come with a realization that life breathes in little things and simple joys! Sunrise, hearty breakfast, perfect hair day. Afternoon naps, favourite coffee, train window seats. Unexpected calls from missed friends. Free treats from childhood shopkeepers. Evening walks and your favourite corner of the cafe. Being understood and trusted. Letting go of the past. Extended deadlines, half-workdays. Genuine friendships, late-night binges. Thoughtful gestures from family. Moments of digital detox. Nurturing new skills. Keeping your inner child alive! Indeed, a must read!

Author - Sonali Sharma

Publisher- Notion press

Price - Rs.200/-

This critical anthology that contains a number of scholarly papers on the various poetic aspects in general and the phrasal pigments in particular of the phrasal king Arbind Kumar Choudhary has been edited by Prof. NDR Chandra, former V C of Bastar University, but published by The Paradise Publishers, Jaipur. Dr Arbind Kumar Choudhary has become the founding father of The Phrasal Movement in Indian English Poetry, as presented in ‘Phrasal Movement in Indian English Poetry’.

Inline image

Editor. Prof NDR Chandra,

Publisher: Paradise Publishers

Price: Rs.1195/

‘Confessions of a Thug’ is a gripping tale of crime and retribution set in 1832 India. It exposes the secretive and deadly world of the Thugs, notorious deceivers who lived on boats and preyed on unsuspecting passengers during river voyages. These criminals would cunningly lure travelers into their company, only to murder them silently and disappear without a trace. The story reveals how this terrifying practice haunted the rivers, instilling fear in those who traveled. A chilling account of betrayal and survival in colonial India’s underworld.

Author- PHILIP MEADOWS TAYLOR

Publisher- Rupa Publications

Price- Rs.229/