California’s Culinary scene reaches new heights with 2025 MICHELIN guide selection

The 2025 MICHELIN Guide California has set a new benchmark for global gastronomy, unveiling a selection that celebrates not only exceptional cuisine but also innovation, sustainability, and craftsmanship. With two new Three MICHELIN Star restaurants—Providence in Hollywood and Somni in West Hollywood—joining the elite ranks, California now boasts eight restaurants at the highest level of culinary recognition. With the addition of the new restaurants, California has the highest number of Michelin-Starred restaurants in the US.

Chef Michael Cimarusti’s Providence was elevated from Two Stars for its extraordinary seafood-driven menu rooted in California flavours, classic techniques, and sustainable sourcing. Dishes like lobster mousse and roasted monkfish with black truffle earned the restaurant its coveted third star. Meanwhile, Somni, led by Chef Aitor Zabala, made a dream debut, offering a meticulously curated and artistic dining experience that seamlessly blends Spanish influences with cutting-edge creativity. Joining them in the Two Star category are Enclos in Sonoma, which impressed with refined seasonal dishes and New England nostalgia, and Kiln in San Francisco, known for its Nordic-inspired tasting menus emphasizing fermentation and preservation. Five restaurants have earned their first MICHELIN Star: Lilo (Carlsbad), Mori Nozomi (Los Angeles), Restaurant Ki (Los Angeles), Silvers Omakase (Santa Barbara), and Sun Moon Studio (Oakland). These diverse establishments represent a spectrum of cuisines—Californian, Japanese, Korean Contemporary, and more—underscoring the multicultural heart of California’s food landscape.

Sustainability also took center stage. Two restaurants—Enclos and Sons & Daughters in San Francisco—were awarded the MICHELIN Green Star for their eco-conscious practices, such as in-house dairy programs, regenerative agriculture, and waste minimization through preservation and fermentation.

In the value-for-money category, 123 eateries were honored with the Bib Gourmand distinction, which rewards establishments offering excellent food at moderate prices. New additions include Atelier Manna in Encinitas and Pho Momma in Sacramento, demonstrating that great cuisine in California is accessible at all levels. The 2025 ceremony also celebrated individuals with special awards. Chef Ki Kim of Restaurant Ki received the Michelin Young Chef Award, while Chris Barnum-Dann of Localis won the Michelin Sommelier Award. The Exceptional Cocktails Award went to the bar team at Eylan, and Nick Peyton of Cyrus was recognized for Outstanding Service.

Altogether, the 2025 MICHELIN Guide California includes 548 restaurants across 55 cuisine types, cementing the state’s position as a dynamic culinary capital. With its diversity of flavours, sustainable ethos, and commitment to excellence, California’s gastronomic journey continues to inspire both seasoned gourmands and everyday diners. To explore the full list and book hotels curated by the MICHELIN Guide, visit guide.michelin.com or download the MICHELIN Guide app.