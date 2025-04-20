Compelling Narratives Couched in Melody

Music is such a sublime form of art which is not governed by any dogmatism or fanaticism. True to its inherent nature, real music acts as an antidote to the demons of violence and hatred that wreak havoc on world peace. When it comes to the harmonious facet of music, a music and art aficionado is spontaneously gravitated to a newly released heart-warming musical composition, “Maati” — a song named after soil and motherland.

This soul-stirring composition by Anandajit Goswami is deeply rooted in its appeal for the people of the soil. The song transcends the boundaries of language and creates its own unique expression — a metaphor of soil, transgression, and violence. It brings forth the tumultuous, disturbing state of the human mind, body, and soul transgressed by violence, giving rise to a deep cry — a cry for escape, fugitivity, and freedom for both people and land, long scarred by the red marks of civilizational brutality.

The musical composition builds the tension of human existence with low notes and gradually escalates into a narrative that explores the complexities of a civilisation steeped in rising violence. This violence leaves its mark not only on human lives but also on the soil — the very essence of our belonging. A soil that remains constant across geographical boundaries yet differs through cultural lenses. The song disrupts the rhythm of civilisation as its soundscape crescendos into a theatrical outcry, calling humanity to break free from the suffocating clutches of historical and ongoing violence.

As mentioned by composer and lyricist Anandajit Goswami, “Maati” was inspired by the R.G. Kar incident in Kolkata. It stands as a protest against human violence and transgression, layered with theatre, drama, and sonic transitions that attempt to capture the emotional complexities tied to violence and the land. “Maati” is a unique attempt to merge theatre, sound, melody, lyrics, and visuals into a single powerful oeuvre — a leitmotif of telling compelling narratives through song. Its message is both timely and timeless, and its resonance is likely to endure.

Particularly striking is the song’s ending — filled with rancour and a strong call to protest and seek liberation from violence. “Maati” is a reflection of daily life and the silent suffering endured by people who, knowingly or unknowingly, are subjected to acts of violence in their everyday journeys.

The song strikes a chord with every stratum of society — from farmers to politicians to everyday citizens. At its core, “Maati” is a song for everyone. It resonates with every heart as it paints a haunting picture of blood-curdling violence while delivering a beautiful, hopeful message of peace.