Conclude your life with perfection

Only when we are sad do we look at things from a perspective of hopelessness.

Things seem rather bleak from the point of view of a sad person. In such a state, you may even begin to question your place on this planet and wonder why you were born at all. Everything seems pointless and meaningless when you look at life through the lens of someone who is sad. But when you examine the reason behind this you will see that the only reason you feel such sadness is because you did not execute the work that you were supposed to properly. And it is this reason that you feel sadness and pain.

But before going into the solution of this, the most important thing that you must realise is that you are a human. To err is human. Therefore this is simply something that is completely natural and cannot be avoided. However, evolution is also a natural process and the brain is continually evolving. So much so that even though a child who cries at seemingly everything at a young age has the capability to grow up and even run an entire country. This is the level of growth and development that is possible by the human brain.

Our purpose should be to continuously move towards perfection. Because when you are perfect you won't have to worry about anything as you will have to solution and keep to every problem that you come across in life. And this is only possible through training. By training oneself in the right way you will be able to achieve the capacity to do anything in life.

Your only goal in life should be to keep progressing and moving with perfection. And when you make perfection as your goal no matter what state you are currently in, you will be able to see the fruits of your labour when the time is right. This will ensure that you experience a life of success and prosperity.