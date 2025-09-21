Dhrupad vocal - Learn from the maestros

Pandit Umakant Gundecha, Anant Gundecha, and Pandit Akhilesh Gundecha introduced students to the history and basics of the Dhrupad style of singing and ‘Taal’. For many of the participants, this was their very first exposure to the classical form of music.

During the session, Pandit Umakant Gundecha guided the students through the seven basic notes of classical music. This was followed by an introduction to the swaras in ‘Raga Bhoopali’. Pandit Akhilesh Gundecha then demonstrated the ten-beat ‘Sulfakta Taal’. Later, the students collectively learned and rehearsed a traditional composition: “Shankara Suta Ganesha Vighna Vinaasana Gauri Nandana Buddhi Vidhata.”

Sharada Vidyalaya, the host institution, was established in 1922 by Sri Y. Satyanarayana as a non-profit organization. Today, it educates over 1,200 students across classes ranging from KG to PG.

In recognition of its contribution to serving the underprivileged, the school received the ‘Pride of Telangana Award’ in 2018.

The institution has a rich history. Its infrastructure, donated by the founder, was inaugurated by the then Prime Minister of Hyderabad State, Sir Mirza Ismail, while another building was opened by Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, President of Independent India. Over the years, many eminent leaders, including Dr. Neelam Sanjeeva Reddy, Sri Bhimsen Sacchar, Sri K. Brahmananda Reddy, and Sri P. V. Narasimha Rao, have visited the school.

Speaking at the workshop, Pandit Umakant Gundecha praised the students for their discipline and enthusiasm. He remarked that though he had visited several educational institutions across India, he was particularly impressed by the interest shown by these students, many of whom came from diverse low-income backgrounds.