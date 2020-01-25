Diet: a key fundamental right

Wake up! Realise that your dietary choices are the key to success and my life's mission is to get you all to eat your way to success

I truly believe that good nutrition is one of the most important fundamental rights of any Indian citizen.

In 2013, the government signed The National Food Security Bill. This bill seeks to provide food and nutritional security in human life by ensuring access to adequate quantity of quality food at affordable prices to people in order to live a life with dignity. I always say that good nutrition improves ones brain function, immunity and energy levels which will ultimately help in economic growth and development of the nation. Taking heed of these words, the only way in which we can aim to become a super power in the world is if we eat excellent foods to be mentally and physically fit.

There is absolutely no nutrient, vitamin, protein or mineral that can't be achieved from Indian plant based foods. These foods naturally healing and today the world is acknowledging them as super foods.

So this Republic Day, take a moment to picture yourself as the fittest version of yourself. The saying "You are what you eat" is so true! Our minds and bodies are literally chiseled by the food choices we make. It is about time we all begin nourishing our family and children not only with love but with food that is pure and safe.

On the 71st Republic Day of our country, the best service that you can provide to Bharat Maata is to take a pledge to provide and demand for all citizens of India: Education on the importance of nutrition.

Safe drinking water

Water is extremely important; make sure you drink plenty of non-disease causing drinking water.

Unadulterated food

Clean eating will ensure smoother functioning of the mind and body.

Organic food

Chemicals, pesticides, artificial food colors are all some of the main causes for mental and physical illnesses, so stick to organically grown foods.

Fresh foods

Ensure that your main three meals are freshly cooked foods and not packaged foods.

Seasonal food

It is important to eat as per season even though now days we get produce year round. The non-seasonal foods are pumped with chemicals which allow them to thrive in non-season climates too.

Vegetables

At least half your plate at every meal should be vegetable based.

Fruits

Aim for a fruit a day.

Spices, Herbs and Condiments

Truly spice up your life by tantalizing your taste buds and helping your body fight free radicals through the antioxidants found in your spices herbs and condiments family.

Unpolished whole grains and millets

Eliminate refined grains for a better GI tract as they are rich in fiber.

Seeds, Nuts, Cows Ghee and Coconut

The best fats in your diet come from these. Cook in cow's ghee or coconut oil and munch on seeds and nuts as snacks. Don't skip on them as 80 % of your brain is made of fat!

More plant based proteins

It is not true that vegetarians lack protein as we have wide range of options. From whole pulses and legumes to seeds, nuts and even some grains and vegetables!

Slow cooked food

Cooking on a lower temperature helps retain the nutrition content of foods.

Honest labeling on all food products

Make sure that you read the labels before buying any products. The late President of India A. P. J. Abdul Kalam rightly said, "Healthy food, healthy body, healthy mind, healthy nation" and we all must endorse this.

-The writer is a famous nutritionist