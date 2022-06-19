Discover the way to unite with the divine

Just days ahead of the International Yoga Day, AiR - Atman in Ravi, a philanthropist par excellence turned spiritual mentor, singer, speaker and a prolific writer, has unveiled his latest book titled 'Prema Yoga – The Yoga of Divine love'. The book is based on the premise that while the world knows of four ways – Meditation, Devotion, Action and Education – to unite with the divine, there is also a fifth state, Prema Yoga, wherein people would discover love for the beloved as a manifestation of the Divine to unite with the Lord. The book comprises as many as eight chapters, taking the readers on a journey to the pinnacle of self-actualization and soul alignment, which as per AiR – Atman in Ravi, is the ultimate goal.

A firm believer of knowledge sharing, AiR has already authored more than 50 books and composed & sung over 1500 bhajans besides being an avid blogger and poet. In his latest book, he delves into aspects such as essence of love, how to make the love divine and most importantly, the Yoga of Divine Love. Through the different chapters of the book – 'What is Love', 'What is Yoga' and 'Love is the Power of the Supreme' to name a few – AiR has diligently explained the definitions of Love and Yoga, their correlation and how it ultimately leads to the divine.

Talking about the inspiration behind the book, the iconic spiritual leader and author said, "It was a gift from the Divine, a flash of inspiration I had on the 10 of January 2022. No Yogi has experienced Prema Yoga or the Yoga of Divine Love. It is a rare unique gift of being in Yoga or being united with the Divine through the Love of the Beloved. I believe that this book can transform the way you live, the way you love, and the way you pray. It can transform Love into Prayer and Life into Love. And this is the ultimate goal of our lives."

Apt for bibliophiles, spiritual nomads and voyagers seeking love & divinity, it is the perfect book to be in sync with the inner self and the Lord. The book is up for grabs on leading online platforms such as Amazon, Kindle and Google Play for Rs 150, and across leading offline bookstores for Rs 200. An excerpt from the book reads 'Because we have been taught that Love is Love, we cannot digest the truth that Love is Divine. We have mixed up Love to be something to do with women, wealth and wine. What is Love to the world? It is hugs, hearts, Valentine's, diamonds, rubies, emeralds, singing songs and having fun. But is this what Love truly is? Love is something very profound, very deep. Love is not just skin deep. It is the Power in every cell of our body. It is so powerful, that it can unite us with God. That is the Power of PremaYoga, the Yoga of Divine Love.'