Dishes to enjoy in monsoon season

As the monsoon showers drench Hyderabad, Platform 65, India’s largest train themed restaurant, unveils Monsoon specials menu. The monsoon special Lemon Vegetable Clear Soup is set to be a highlight, promising a perfect blend of health and taste. For patrons seeking a taste of this seasonal delight, the Lemon Vegetable Clear Soup will be available exclusively at all 11 branches of Platform 65 throughout the monsoon season. Whether enjoyed as a light appetizer or a comforting meal, this soup is sure to leave a lasting impression.

Chef VH Suresh, corporate executive chef at Platform 65 has meticulously crafted this soup to reflect the essence of freshness and warmth. The Lemon Vegetable Clear Soup starts with a base of flavourful vegetable broth brought to a gentle boil. Freshly julienned carrots, chopped green beans, sweet corn kernels, and green peas are added, simmered until tender. The soup is then delicately seasoned with salt and pepper, and infused with a refreshing burst of lemon juice for a tangy finish. Garnished with fresh cilantro or parsley leaves, each bowl offers a light yet satisfying dining experience that embodies the essence of Platform 65’s commitment to quality and taste.

Chef V H Suresh, corporate executive chef at Platform 65 expressed, “At Platform 65, we are committed to offering not just a dining experience, but a journey through flavours and creativity. With the onset of the monsoon season, we wanted to create something comforting yet refreshing. The Lemon Vegetable Clear Soup embodies simplicity with its clear broth and vibrant vegetables, while the zesty lemon juice adds a touch of brightness.”

Platform 65 Restaurant is India’s largest toy train-themed restaurant, offering a unique dining experience with a delightful toy train running through the restaurant. With 11 branches in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, Platform 65 is committed to creating memorable moments for its patrons, offering good food with a playful atmosphere.