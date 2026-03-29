Empowering photographers with disabilities

In a significant step towards inclusivity in the arts, NotJustArt, a venture of Youth4Jobs Foundation, has partnered with Adani GreenXTalks to launch the fifth edition of the Global Ability Photography Challenge (GAPC) 2026. The global competition is dedicated exclusively to photographers with disabilities, offering them a platform to showcase their talent and unique perspectives.

The initiative aims to provide a powerful space for individuals with disabilities, both amateur and professional, to share visual stories drawn from their lived experiences. Open to participants worldwide and free of entry, GAPC has emerged as one of the largest inclusive photography platforms globally.

Over the past four editions, the challenge has witnessed remarkable growth, reaching over 8 million people and attracting more than 50,000 participants from over 30 countries. Last year, selected works were showcased internationally in Japan and Dubai, further strengthening its global presence.

Speaking about the collaboration, Jeet Adani, Director of Adani Airports Holdings Limited, highlighted the universal appeal of photography as a medium that connects people across boundaries. He noted that each image carries a powerful narrative, capable of inspiring change.

Meera Shenoy, Founder and CEO of Youth4Jobs Foundation, emphasized that the initiative demonstrates how individuals with disabilities can excel creatively when given the right opportunities.

She added that many past winners have overcome significant challenges to achieve recognition and success.

The competition offers an attractive prize pool, with ₹5 lakh for the winner, ₹3 lakh for the runner-up, and ₹2 lakh for third place. Winners ranked fourth to tenth will receive ₹1 lakh each. Additionally, the top 20 entries will be featured in a curated exhibition, while the top 10 winners will be honored with specially designed trophies.

With its growing impact and global reach, GAPC 2026 continues to redefine inclusivity through the lens of creativity.