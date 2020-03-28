Get the young chefs on board

So the kids are home and driving you nuts? Involve them in household chores and get them to help out in the kitchen with these easy peasy recipes that are quite literally child's play! They will enjoy eating them and making them as well. Too much boredom and inactivity can lead to kids becoming hyperactive and attention-seeking, which is quite troublesome especially if you are working from home. Cooking will calm them down and make them feel accomplished. So, cook away with your kids and stay safe at home.

Wheat, Oats & Chocolate Chip Cookies





Ingredients



l Wheat flour – 3/4 cup

l Oats – 1/2 cup

l Baking soda – 3/4 tsp

l Oil – 1/4 cup

l Sugar – 2/3 cup

Egg – 1

Vanilla extract – 1 tsp

l Chopped Nuts – 1/2 cup (optional)

l Chocolate chips – 1/2 to 1 cup

l Salt – 1/4 tsp

Method

l Line a cookie sheet and set aside. Pre heat the oven to 180 degrees

l Dry roast the oats for 3 minutes and set aside.

l In a bowl, whisk the oil, sugar, eggs and vanilla. Add the flour, oats, baking soda and salt. Mix well. Mix it with spatula.

l Add the chocolate chips and nuts. Mix everything together.

l Place round scoops of this mixture on the cookie sheet and bake for 12- 15 minutes.

l Let it cool on the cookie sheet for 2 minutes and then transfer to a cooling rack.

Strawberry Mint Sorbet





Ingredients



l To make 4 scoops of sorbet,

l 15 strawberries,

l 10 mint leaves

l 1/2 lemon

l Cut the strawberries in fours.

l Remove mint leaves from stalks, roughly tear them and freeze along with the strawberries in a flat plate for an hour.

l Blend in a heavy-duty blender along with juice from half a lemon.

l Allow it to set in the freezer in a bowl for at least 1 hour.

l Then scoop out and enjoy!

You can also add some agave or honey at the time of blending if the strawberries aren't sweet enough.