Give your home a luxurious feel

The flower of the sun table showpiece

This beautiful and intricate showpiece is a symbol of always looking up towards the sun and making way for all the positive energy to come into your house.

Traditional candle holder

What adds that extra flair to a carefully laid out dining table or a classically decorated temple is an opulent candle holder. Add a marigold garland around any candle holder to blend with the sacred temple décor.



Decorative vases, bowls & jars

Flowers go hand in hand with the decor and with flowers come in the flower vase. While your flowers keep the decor light and fun, an artistically designed vase will be a vogue addition to your decor. In addition to vases, add in vibrantly embellished bowls and jars. Place them on your laid out tables, add in water and floating diyas/candles or marigold flowers in the bowl to enhance the interior look.

The auspicious Herculean horses table showpiece

The ethnic design and the Vastu element of horses will act as an auspicious addition to your home to give much grandiour.

Marble and wood decorative trays for the dinner table

The dining table is the heart of an Indian home, it is where the family eventually gathers to eat and relish. Celebrating occasions with our loved ones enjoying traditional delicacies is surely a refreshing experience. Elegant kitchen trays are a perfect addition to this essential space, as they can be used to serve entrees, drinks or desserts and are sure to add a chic touch to your dining area.