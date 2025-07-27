Hanumankind unleashes high-profile collabs and global tour plans

Kerala-born and Houston-raised rapper Hanumankind has finally dropped his much-anticipated debut mixtape, Monsoon Season, via Capitol Records/Universal Music India. The 12-track project arrives after a whirlwind year filled with viral singles, high-energy performances—including a milestone debut at Coachella—and a successful sold-out European tour.

Monsoon Season is a bold and expansive body of work that showcases Hanumankind’s razor-sharp lyricism, global sound, and unrelenting ambition. Previously released bangers like “Run It Up,” “Holiday,” “Villanous,” and fan-favorite “Big Dawgs” (now boasting a fiery remix featuring A$AP Rocky) return in this mixtape, joined by new standouts including “Reckless” featuring Denzel Curry, and the gritty “Goons” featuring Maxo Kream.

Though best known for his aggressive flow and electrifying stage presence, Hanumankind reveals his emotional depth in slower, introspective tracks like “Someone Told Me” and “Cause.”

These songs peel back the layers of the artist, touching on themes of ambition, isolation, and personal struggle.

Executive produced by Kalmi, a long-time collaborator, and with creative direction from Bijoy, Monsoon Season reflects years of tight-knit artistic brotherhood. The trio has worked together to develop a unique sonic and visual world, rich with texture and storytelling. Hanumankind’s team shared that the mixtape’s songs were created “in the quiet,” long before the limelight, drawing from raw experiences and a relentless drive.

To celebrate the release, Hanumankind also announced his first-ever North American headlining tour, “OTW TOUR — NORTH AMERICA,” with stops in major cities including Atlanta, New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and his hometown Houston.

The upcoming tour follows his breakout UK and Europe run, where he sold out shows in London, Paris, Dublin, and Amsterdam.

With Monsoon Season, Hanumankind officially cements his place in the international hip-hop scene—armed with sonic diversity, lyrical firepower, and a fearless creative vision.