Hollywood makeup artist Yong-Chin Breslin joins ABAM

The Aliya Baig Academy of Makeup (ABAM) has made a landmark move by appointing internationally renowned Hollywood makeup artist Yong-Chin Breslin as Senior Faculty Member in Special Effects (SFX), Cinema, and Prosthetics Makeup. The announcement was made during a grand masterclass held at ABAM’s Banjara Hills campus, drawing widespread attention from media and industry enthusiasts alike.

During the masterclass, Breslin demonstrated her world-class skills in prosthetic makeup by dramatically transforming a 20-year-old model into a convincing 70-year-old character, showcasing the fusion of art and technology that defines modern special effects makeup.

Speaking on the occasion, Aliya Baig, Founder of ABAM, expressed her excitement over the appointment. “With the addition of Ms. Breslin, alongside our existing international faculty such as James Mac and Beryl Bernard, we are committed to offering our students unparalleled exposure to global standards and cutting-edge techniques in makeup artistry,” Baig said. She further emphasized ABAM’s mission to nurture talent and set new benchmarks in the education sector for beauty and makeup.

Breslin, known for winning Season 4 of Netflix’s acclaimed reality competition Glow Up in 2022, brings a wealth of international experience to ABAM. Expressing her enthusiasm, Breslin stated, “I am thrilled to join the ABAM family and share my passion for special effects and prosthetic makeup. It’s an incredible opportunity to inspire the next generation of artists and push the boundaries of what makeup can achieve as a transformative art form.”

The collaboration with Breslin aligns with ABAM’s ongoing efforts to create a world-class learning environment. As one of only three academies in Asia affiliated with the prestigious International Makeup Association (IMA), ABAM continues to pioneer new standards in beauty education, offering students access to state-of-the-art facilities and a globally recognized curriculum.

Highlighting the significance of the appointment, Aliya Baig noted, “This partnership reflects our commitment to keeping pace with global trends and preparing our students to excel in a rapidly evolving industry. With the cinema makeup industry booming in South India and poised for unprecedented growth, training under experts like Ms. Breslin will give our students a crucial competitive advantage.”

With this exciting new addition to its faculty, ABAM reinforces its position as a leader in professional makeup education, poised to shape the future of the beauty and cinematic makeup industry in India and beyond.