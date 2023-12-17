How creativity can be a form of spiritual practice

The very definition of spirituality is creativity because to be spiritual is to be a creator of one’s own reality. To be spiritual or to follow the spiritual path is having the ability to create a life of completeness. If you closely observe disappointments, sadness, or times of despair in your life you will notice that there is a component missing and this is creativity. We can explore this further by going deeper into the positive aspect of creativity. People who choose the path of positive creation will experience aspects of progression, prosperity, and growth in all areas of life. Positive creativity allows you to evolve mind, body, and spirit towards goodness.

Now let us understand how we can develop this quality of creativity within ourselves. We can take the example of an automobile. Consider the comparison of two automobiles where one is a cheaper car and the other is a more expensively priced car. Both cars have the same objective of transportation. However, when we look at a cheaper priced car in comparison to an expensive car it will be limited in its innovation and creativity. An expensively priced car will provide its passengers functionality along with aesthetics, luxury, and design. Whereas the cheaper car will work as a mode of transportation but it will be simple in its design and purely functional without any fringe benefits. Even the safety features will be far superior in the expensive car in comparison to the cheaper car. In this very same manner, spirituality allows for creativity enriching your life in all possible ways. People who seek growth through personal creation will always try to find innovative ways to build their work, personal relationships, habits and even the very food that they eat. Take look at your own life when it comes to the way that you prepare your food and consume it. Try to find ways to boost your own health whether it is through better nutrition, exercise, and lifestyle habits. How can you bring innovation and creativity into your own life? This can be the first step towards increasing the creativity aspect of living.

Even when it comes to planet earth there is some force, power or energy that is constantly shifting the way that the planet is. There is constant evolution and change happening whether we are aware or not. And when we bring positivity into creation, we will experience remarkable shifts in our lives and in our living environment. Through the power of positive creation, we can shape and reshape our lives to make it a beautiful and blissful way of existence.

(The writer is a founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa and a spiritual leader)