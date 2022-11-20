How is spirituality related to one's mental health?

Inconsistency of views, instability of opinions, fluctuating identities, swinging perceptions of the self. Are these not something that happens with everybody?

Is this not the case with almost everybody in general? The degree of the disorder might vary. But is this disorder fundamentally not present in everybody?

Your case might be a more pronounced one, a more exaggerated one, but what you are experiencing is the basic constitution of the mind – it lives in dualities, knows only dualities; that is what you call as the 'poles'. Sitting on one pole you feel attracted to the other, there is always something else that is beckoning, there is always an alternative, there is always something more important, there is always an error, there is always a need to correct, there is always a need to change and become something or somebody else.

And if that is the basic constitution of the mind, then won't it be great to firstly understand the mind itself – the working of the mind, its urges, its actions, its motives, its processes; its beginning and its end?

Is there an end to the bipolarity that the mind lives in, without going into the One that is not polar at all?

The world is full of poles and dualities, the mind lives in dualities. And all that is just too much upon the mind.

Won't it be good to venture into the non-dual?

Won't it be good to understand what this duality is really all about?

I am not sure whetherphysical medications can do that. It doesn't seem like a problem with the physical brain. Were there a problem with the physical brain, which is the physical body, then probably a physical treatment would have worked. Is the problem really to do with some cell or some tissue that has gone wrong? Or is it something else?

Maybe what you are experiencing is almost a necessary part of being alive, and hence every living being experiences that. We said, "Almost necessary," therefore not compulsory, therefore it is possible to break out of that necessity. It is possible to be free of that polarity.

There has to be determination to go into the route of the swings, desires and urges. There has to be determination to be free and well. There has to be a resolve to understand. There has to be a resolve to take the right medication.

And it is quite possible that the right medication need not be a pill.

The fundamental does not get hurt and the fundamental does not get sick.

That in you which is central, fundamental, incorruptible, unbreakable can neither get hurt nor sick. That also tells you about the nature of all hurt and sickness. They don't occur to the real you and therefore as they run their course, it is possible to let them run their course and yet be aloof.

There is something in you that just cannot get sick. There is something in you that just cannot get hurt. If you feel that your entire existence is reeling under the impact of hurt then you have not looked at yourself carefully.

There always is something left. There always is that point, that no hurt can ever touch, that point is who you are, that point is your real identity, that point is both your root and your refuge.