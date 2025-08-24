“Humare Ram” Magnum opus set to enchant Hyderabad audiences

India’s leading theatre company, Felicity Theatre, proudly presents “Humare Ram,” a monumental theatrical extravaganza that brings the timeless epic of the Ramayana to life like never before. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Gaurav Bhardwaj, this magnum opus offers audiences an immersive experience, blending mythology, music, and cutting-edge stagecraft into a single unforgettable spectacle.

The production features a star-studded cast, with Bollywood luminary Ashutosh Rana portraying the formidable Ravan, Rahul R Bhuchar as Lord Ram, Danish Akhtar as Lord Hanuman, Tarun Khanna as Lord Shiva, Harleen Kaur Rekhi as Mata Sita, and Karan Sharma as Surya Deva. Alongside these celebrated actors, a talented ensemble of theatre professionals brings depth, emotion, and grandeur to each scene, ensuring a performance that resonates with audiences of all ages.

One of the highlights of “Humare Ram” is its soul-stirring music. Original compositions feature the legendary voices of Kailash Kher, Shankar Mahadevan, and Sonu Nigam, enhancing the emotional anddramatic intensity of the narrative. The play’s musical brilliance, combined with high-energy choreography, vibrant costumes, and meticulously designed set pieces, elevates it beyond a conventional theatrical performance into a full-scale cultural celebration.

The uniqueness of the production lies in its fresh perspective on the Ramayana. Told through the eyes of Luv and Kush as they question Lord Ram about their mother Sita, and guided by the lens of Lord Surya, “Humare Ram” explores untold stories, weaving new layers into this epic tale of love, devotion, trials, and triumphs.

Technologically, the production is a marvel. State-of-the-art lighting, LED backdrops, breathtaking aerial acts, and high-tech VFX bring each scene to life with cinematic grandeur, creating a visual spectacle that captivates the senses. A troupe of over 50 dancers adds vibrancy and movement, transforming the stage into a dynamic canvas of emotion, rhythm, and drama.

Rahul Bhuchar, Producer and MD of Felicity Theatre, emphasizes that “Humare Ram” is designed to engage modern audiences, offering both entertainment and enlightenment while instilling pride in India’s rich cultural heritage. With its combination of powerful performances, mesmerizing music, and visual splendor, “Humare Ram” promises to be more than a play—it is a cultural pilgrimage that audiences in Hyderabad will remember for years to come. The production will be staged on 30th and 31st, 2025, at Shilpakala Vedika, Hyderabad, offering theatre enthusiasts an opportunity to witness this extraordinary celebration of Indian mythology and artistry.