Hyderabad Showcases Powerful Refugee Exhibit

The city witnessed a deeply moving event as the much-anticipated photo exhibition, “7 Decades: A Silent Refugee Crisis,” opened its doors to the public today. Following international acclaim at its debut in Sydney, Australia, the exhibition has now embarked on its nationwide tour, making its latest stop at the picturesque Old School Brindavanam, opposite Padmalaya Studios. Curated and photographed by renowned human rights advocate and photographer Kiran Chukkapalli, the exhibit highlights an enduring humanitarian issue that has spanned seven decades.

The exhibition offers a rare and intimate glimpse into the lives of refugee communities across India. Through Chukkapalli’s lens, visitors are introduced to the untold stories of resilience and survival among displaced individuals affected by conflict and socio-political upheaval. Each image captures raw emotions, struggles, and triumphs, bringing to light the strength and perseverance of communities living in refugee camps.

Adding another dimension to the event was the exclusive clothing exhibit, “Stateless,” which featured garments crafted by women from refugee camps. This initiative, designed by Chukkapalli, seeks to empower these women by providing them with a platform to showcase their stitching skills and gain economic independence. The Stateless collection serves as a testament to their creativity and resilience, transforming hardship into art.

Hosted by Old School Brindavanam, founded by renowned singer and businesswoman Smita, the event drew an esteemed audience, including prominent figures from the realms of art, culture, media, business, politics, philanthropy, and law enforcement. Attendees engaged in meaningful dialogue about the ongoing refugee crisis, expressing solidarity and the urgent need for collective action to support marginalized communities.

During his address, Kiran Chukkapalli shared his transformative journey of living within refugee camps and documenting these untold stories.

He emphasized the importance of empathy, advocacy, and sustainable support for displaced individuals. “This exhibition is not just about art,” he stated. “It’s about giving a voice to those who have remained unheard for decades and inspiring action for their future. To know, understand and acknowledge the problem is the first step towards change. Our goal is to focus on the refugees whose suffering rarely makes international headlines.”

The exhibition offered Hyderabad’s community a unique opportunity to explore the intersection of art, human rights, and advocacy. The photographs and clothing designs left a profound impact on attendees, encouraging them to reflect on the silent struggles of refugees and their remarkable strength in the face of adversity. Kiran Chukkapalli spoke about his work to the visitors of his exhibition, which included actors Nani, Dr. Ravi Prakash, film directors Teja Kakumanu, Deva Katta, cinematographer Chota K. Naidu, and singer Smita.

As the “7 Decades: A Silent Refugee Crisis” exhibition continues its tour across India, it carries with it a powerful message of humanity, solidarity, and hope. It is more than an art exhibit—it is a call to action, urging viewers to recognize the untold stories of displacement and to work toward a future of empowerment and inclusion for those affected.