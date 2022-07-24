Hyderabadi reaching heights in rappelling and mountaineering

Patakotla Upender, who was born in a lower middle class family, dreamt high and is reaching them with his hard work and self-confidence. His joining in NCC in the year 2012 has changed his complete life where he participated in All India National Trekking Camp which was held for 15 days in Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

Upender, won a gold medal in the Nehru Yuva Kendra 7-day camp in the year 2015, under the guidance of Adventure club of Telangana state, Director and founder K Ranga Rao. In 2019, the new waterfall record was set by Asifa Badh Komaram Bheem district by participating in mitte waterfall rappelling by showing best performance.

Upender was one one of the member in fourteen members team who were recognized by UNESCO for hoisting national flag on Sisthu Banda in June 2021 as part of the PV Summit. Later, in 2022, he participated in the Jumaring Trekking and Rappelling near Paderu, Visakhapatnam District.

On the occasion of Telangana's Formation Day, Patakotla Upender along with his five members team summited the highest mountain Pangarchula (14.700) feet in Joshi Mutt area in the morning. Telangana Government is celebrating its formation day on a high snowy mountain from 2015 under the supervision of 'Acts'. In the past, 3 world records were also created. The team members reach the mountain, unfurl the national flag, sing the national anthem and give Telangana Independence Day message. Upender and his team gave the slogans 'Visit Telangna and Visit India.'

Upender shares about his journey in mountaineering and rappelling with 'The Hans India'. Let's have a look into it.

How did you get interest in this field?

I don't know when it struck my mind. I joined NCC in 2012 and went for a camp and from there onwards, this became a passion for me. After the first camp, I was waiting for the other. Then, I realised that this is going to play a big role in my life. Now, my journey is filled completely with what I love though it is risky.

Tell us about your childhood.

I was born to a family Manemma and Satyanarayana who go for a daily wage work. I finished my schooling in Amberpet Government High School in 2009. I was a very bright student, finished my Intermediade in Bi.P C group in KVR Govt. Intermediate college in first grade. Finally, I finished post graduation in Arora PG college in MSc (Oraganic Chemistry).

How is your family support in your journey?

My parents didn't understand what I was doing in the beginning but later on getting to know things, they got scared but realizing my passion, they too encouraged me. Special thanks to my wife Patakotla Srivani for still supporting me in my journey. She is the biggest strength for me keeping away all the stress from me.

What do you want to achieve in mountaineering

My goal is to climb the biggest snow mountains like Mount Everest, if the government encourages us, we will climb Everest and increase the glory of Rachakonda and Telangana.

What is the biggest drawback in this field?

Finding out the sponsors will be the first hurdle here. Many trips will be cancelled just because of not having proper sponsors. If the sponsors come forward and help more, mountaineering and rappelling will be developed in our state and country too.