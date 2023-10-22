If you are in Pune for a weekend and want to pack in as much as possible of the city and surrounds, here’s what we suggest.

Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganapati Mandir: This is Pune’s celebrated Ganesha temple. Since Indians like to pray to the elephant-headed God before embarking on important work, why not begin your tour here? Built by a halwai after a personal tragedy, this temple attracts hordes of visitors including VIPs. The Ganesha idol here is lavishly embellished. This temple sees elaborate decorations and huge crowds during the Ganesh Utsav.

Aga Khan Palace: Set in a sprawling garden, and well- landscaped space, this impressive palace was built by Sultan Muhammad Shah Aga Khan the Third. It is an ASI-certified Monument of National Importance. It was built by a spiritual leader to create work for the underprivileged affected by a famine. This complex is where Mahatma Gandhi, Kasturi Gandhi, Gandhi’s secretary Mahadev Desai and Sarojini Naidu were imprisoned and hence contains plenty of Gandhi memorabilia and tributes to the Father of the Nation.

Raja Dinkar Kelkar Museum: A superb collection of about 22,000 objects was built up by Dinkar Kelkar which he later donated to the public and Maharashtra Goverment. Of these, only a few thousand artefacts are on display at any given time. The one-man collection is vast and varied and aesthetically displayed. It includes carvings and sculptures, exquisite musical instruments, door frames, kitchen utensils, writing implements, a textile gallery, a lamps gallery, etc.

Shaniwar Wada: This is an imposing historical fortification located in a crowded area of the city. It was built in 1732. Much of the structure was destroyed in attacks by the British artillery and also in a fire many decades later but it is still an important landmark worth visiting. It was the seat of the powerful Peshwas of the Maratha empire.

Pataleshwar Cave Temple: A majestic rock-cut temple dating to the 8th century. This a protected monument under ASI and takes its name from the deep-in-the-ground (patal) sanctums. It is a highly visited destination. It has three rock-cut cave sanctums and is considered to be a Shiva temple originally i.e. linked to Shaivism. The highlight is the monolithic vahana mandapa in the open courtyard for Nandi, the mount of Shiva.

Lal Mahal: The original structure was built in 1630 AD by Chhatrapati Shivaji’s father Shahaji Bhonsle for his wife and son. Shivaji spent his early years here and even his first marriage took place here. Here was the encounter between Shivaji and Shaista Khan. The structure came to ruin much later and a new one was built on part of the original site, in the 1980s. This contains oil paintings depicting milestones in Shivaji’s life, a Jijamata Garden which draws many children, Jijabai statue, etc.

Sinhagad Fort: A centuries-old hillfort, it was known as the master-control centre of the Maratha empire. It is reckoned to be about 2,000 years old and is about 50 km from Pune. It is famously associated with Tanaji Malusare and his brother. The Battle of Sinhagad (1670 AD) is an important reference in history books. Today, the fort is also a favourite with trekkers. The highlights are its enormous gates, the commemorative memorial to Tanaji, the Kaundinyeshwar temple, etc.

Pashan Lake: This one is for nature lovers including birwatchers. It is a man-made lake built during the British Raj for the water requirements of the surrounding area. Today, the water is not of drinking quality but feeds crops and gardens. The early morning and evening are when visitors crowd the lake. Moreover, since it attracts many migratory birds, it is also a good birdwatching-destination.

Foodie Heaven: Pune is a delight for foodies with its street food being especially famous. Check out Jangali Maharaj street, MG Road, eateries near the Film Institute, etc. The must-haves from the street food are Maharashtra’s legendary vada pav, and also misal pav, dhabeli, pav bhaji, poha, mastani, sabudana vada, sabudana khichadi, pithla bhakri, jalebi, etc. There is good-quality south-Indian fare on offer too. Take home bhakarwadi, puran poli, etc.

Shopping: From flea markets to high-end showrooms retailing the pricey GI-tag Paithani sarees, Pune has countless shopping options. Check out the Tulsi Baug Market, Fergusson College Road market, Phule Market, Hong Kong Lane, etc., for bargain shopping. Take home a Paithani saree: it is expensive but exquisite. Choose from Himroo shawls, Solapur Chaddars, Kosa sarees, Narayan Pethi sarees, Kolhapur Chappals, Warli paintings, Kolhapur jewellery, etc.