Ilaiyaraaja to present first western classical symphony in London

Legendary Indian composer Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja is set to make history by presenting his first-ever Western classical symphony at the Eventim Apollo Theatre in London on March 8, 2024. The event will mark a significant milestone in his illustrious career, as he becomes the first Indian composer to achieve this feat.

Adding grandeur to the occasion, the world-renowned Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra will join Ilaiyaraaja in this historic performance, making it a must-attend event for music lovers.

Ilaiyaraaja, who will be present for the entire symphony, is also expected to perform exclusive orchestral versions of his popular compositions, offering audiences a rare musical experience. Taking to social media, the maestro expressed his excitement in a special video announcement.

“A historical moment is going to happen. At the Eventim Apollo Theatre, London, on March 8th, as the first Indian, I am very, very happy to present my first-ever Western classical symphony. I will be there to present this and also perform a special surprise performance with a full-piece orchestra featuring the phenomenal Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, London. Don’t miss it. Be there to witness history happening,” he said.

Just last month, a behind-the-scenes video was released, offering a sneak peek into the making of Ilaiyaraaja’s first English classical symphony, ‘Valiant’. The symphony was recorded with the Royal Scottish National Orchestra, delighting fans with its rich orchestration and grandeur.

In the video, Ilaiyaraaja shared his thoughts with the musicians, saying, “Every day, I used to record a song or a film score. I am a film composer. Suddenly, I thought of writing a symphony. When I started writing, I never thought I would record with you all. I never imagined. There is no good and bad in music. Each and every note is perfect – on its own.”

With this monumental performance in London, Ilaiyaraaja continues to push boundaries, reinforcing his status as one of India’s greatest musical geniuses. Fans worldwide eagerly await this landmark event.