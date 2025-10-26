Impact of ‘Arishadvargas’

Man lives under so many temptations. These temptations become his enemies in the end. They work against his life, and man loses his social identity. What then is ‘Arishadvarga’? Ari means enemy. ‘Arishadvarga’ consists of two words: ‘Shad’ means six, and ‘Varga means a band or a group. Thus, ‘Arishadvarga’ means a band of six enemies capable of wreaking havoc in the life of a human being. It is mentioned in the Maitreya Upanishad (3.18) and the Varaha Upanishad (1.10).

The six powerful passions that constantly influence the mind are Kama (Desire, Lust), Krodha (Anger), Lobha (Miserliness, Greed), Moha (Attachment), Mada (Pride, Vanity, and Arrogance), and Matsarya (Envy, Jealousy). These are seen as obstacles to spiritual growth and inner peace.

‘Arishadvargas’ can have a significant impact on an individual’s life. These six enemies cause emotional turmoil, negative karma, and damage to self-realization. They cause deviation from righteous living, trust, love, and harmony in social and familial bonds.

Further, they can cause inner conflict. Thus, uncontrolled emotions can lead man to impulsive decisions, harming oneself or others. They can hinder judgment, making it difficult to make sound decisions. Mental turmoil, destructive behavior, and strained relationships impact man in his journey of spiritual and moral life. These enemies can cause mental distress, anxiety, and suffering.

Even in the Bible, it is mentioned that the seven deadly or cardinal sins are similar to ‘Arishadvargas’. They are Pride, Avarice, Lust, Envy, Gluttony, Wrath, and Sloth. These commandments enlighten people who are caught up in ‘Arishadvargas’.

We do not accept what we have; it results in Kama, the desires. When we do accept what we have, it results in Contentment.

We do not accept because we do not like it; it results in Krodha, anger. Even if we do not like it but accept it, it results in Forgiveness.

We do not accept expenditure even if it is for a good cause; it results in Lobha, miserliness. When we do accept it, it results in Charity.

We do not accept the possibility of not being able to possess something; it results in Moha, obsession. When we do accept that we may not be able to get what we aspire to, it results in Peace of Mind.

We do not accept that others might get hurt by our behavior; it results in Mada, pride. When we are conscious about not hurting others, it results in Humbleness.We do not accept that we do not have what another person has; it results in Matsarya, jealousy. When we accept that we do not have it, it results in Inspiration, and the possibility of obtaining that thing one day becomes bright.

Patanjali, in the Yoga Sutras, explains beautifully that the reason for our suffering is Avidya (ignorance). When we are ignorant of our true nature, the ego takes over and begins to dominate our decision-making. The root cause of Matsarya lies in the ego. When our self-worth is based on external factors—possessions, achievements, or recognition—witnessing someone else’s success can feel like a personal defeat. This fuels jealousy, a burning resentment that consumes our inner peace.

The concept of ‘Arishadvargas’ is not meant to create fear or negativity. It provides valuable awareness about the internal forces that can hold us back. By acknowledging these tendencies, we can start to manage them with the help of a Guru and a Satsang.

The ‘Arishadvargas’ can act as stumbling blocks on our journey towards success and well-being. However, by understanding them and actively cultivating practices that promote self-awareness and emotional regulation, we can overcome these inner demons.

(The writer has 44 books to his credit in English Literature)