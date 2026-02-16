‘Irumudi’ team unveils Priya Bhavani Shankar’s FL

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja has teamed up with sensible filmmaker Shiva Nirvana for his landmark 77th film, Irumudi, creating major excitement around this fresh collaboration. Backed by leading pan-Indian banner Mythri Movie Makers, the project has been generating strong buzz since the title and first look were unveiled on Ravi Teja’s birthday. Continuing the momentum, the makers released the first look of lead actress Priya Bhavani Shankar on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivaratri.

The poster introduces Priya Bhavani Shankar as Kaveri, presenting a warm and intimate moment between the lead pair. Ravi Teja is seen leaning in affectionately to kiss her cheek, sporting a rugged look with tousled hair, a full beard, and a casual striped shirt that reflects rustic village charm. His playful expression highlights the emotional bond between the characters. Priya, dressed in a traditional maroon saree, glows with a natural smile, her neatly tied hair adorned with flowers and minimal jewellery enhancing the earthy, rural aesthetic. Set against a wooden cart filled with bananas, the visual uses soft lighting and warm tones to evoke simplicity and heartfelt romance.

Director Shiva Nirvana has crafted a narrative that blends emotional depth, intensity, and commercial appeal. At the heart of the film lies a deeply moving father–daughter relationship, presenting Ravi Teja in a layered, emotionally rich role that marks a significant shift from his recent portrayals. Baby Nakshathra plays his daughter, while the supporting cast includes Sai Kumar, Ajay Ghosh, Ramesh Indira, and Swasika.

Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar, Irumudi is progressing rapidly with smooth production. The film features music by GV Prakash Kumar, cinematography by Vishnu Sarma, production design by Sahi Suresh, and editing by Prawin Pudi.