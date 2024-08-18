Irresistible gluten-free desserts by Chef Sandeep Singh

Discover three mouthwatering gluten-free dessert recipes curated by Sous Chef Sandeep Singh from Indian Accent, New Delhi. These delightful treats include a Stewed Apple and Cranberry Crumble with Nutty Seeds, a Caramelized Pineapple Ragi Cake, and Oats and Almond Cookies. Each recipe combines wholesome ingredients with rich flavors, offering the perfect balance of indulgence and health. Enjoy these desserts as a guilt-free treat for any occasion!

Gluten-Free Delight: Stewed Apple and Cranberry Crumble with Nutty Seeds

Recipe by Sandeep Singh Sous Chef Indian Accent , New Delhi

Ingredients:

For the Stewed Apple Mix:

• 4 large apples, peeled, cored, and diced

• 1/4 cup dried cranberries

• 1/4 cup water

• 2 tbsp honey or maple syrup

• 1 tsp cinnamon

• 1/2 tsp nutmeg

• 1/2 tsp vanilla extract

For the Seed and Nuts Crumble:

• 1 cup gluten-free oats

• 1/2 cup mixed nuts (almonds, walnuts, pecans), chopped

• 1/4 cup sunflower seeds

• 1/4 cup pumpkin seeds

• 1/4 cup coconut oil, melted

• 2 tbsp honey or maple syrup

• 1/2 tsp cinnamon

Instructions:

Prepare the Stewed Apple Mix:

1. In a medium saucepan, combine diced apples, dried cranberries, water, honey or maple syrup, cinnamon, nutmeg, and vanilla extract.

2. Cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until the apples are tender and the mixture is thickened (about 10-15 minutes).

3. Remove from heat and set aside.

Prepare the Seed and Nuts Crumble:

1. Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C).

2. In a large mixing bowl, combine gluten-free oats, chopped nuts, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, melted coconut oil, honey or maple syrup, and cinnamon.

3. Spread the mixture evenly on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.

4. Bake for 15-20 minutes, or until golden brown, stirring halfway through to ensure even toasting.

5. Remove from the oven and let cool.

Assemble the Dessert:

1. Divide the stewed apple mix into serving bowls.

2. Sprinkle the seed and nuts crumble generously over the top.

3. Serve warm, optionally with a dollop of yogurt or a scoop of vanilla ice cream for added indulgence.

Enjoy your delicious gluten-free dessert!

Gluten-Free Caramelized Pineapple Ragi Cake

Recipe by Sandeep Singh Sous Chef Indian Accent , New Delhi

Ingredients:

For the Caramelized Pineapple:

• 1 cup fresh pineapple slices

• 2 tablespoons brown sugar

• 1 tablespoon butter

For the Cake:

• 1 cup ragi flour (finger millet flour)

• 1/2 cup almond flour

• 1/2 cup brown sugar

• 1/2 teaspoon baking powder

• 1/2 teaspoon baking soda

• 1/4 teaspoon salt

• 1/2 cup plain yogurt (dairy or non-dairy)

• 1/4 cup vegetable oil (or melted coconut oil)

• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

• 2 eggs (or flax eggs for vegan option: mix 2 tablespoons of ground flaxseed with 6 tablespoons of water and let it sit for 5 minutes)

Instructions:

1. Preheat Oven: Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C). Grease and line a 9-inch round cake pan with parchment paper.

Caramelize the Pineapple:

• In a skillet, melt the butter over medium heat.

• Add the brown sugar and stir until it dissolves.

• Add the pineapple slices and cook until they are golden and caramelized, about 5-7 minutes. Set aside to cool.

Prepare the Cake Batter:

• In a large bowl, whisk together the ragi flour, almond flour, brown sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt.

• In another bowl, mix the yogurt, oil, vanilla extract, and eggs (or flax eggs).

• Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and stir until just combined.

Assemble the Cake:

• Arrange the caramelized pineapple slices in the bottom of the prepared cake pan.

• Pour the cake batter over the pineapple slices and spread it evenly.

Bake the Cake:

• Bake in the preheated oven for 25-30 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean.

• Allow the cake to cool in the pan for 10 minutes before inverting it onto a serving plate.

Serve:

• Let the cake cool completely before slicing. Enjoy your gluten-free caramelized pineapple ragi cake!

Tips:

• You can add a pinch of cinnamon or nutmeg to the batter for extra flavor.

• Serve with a dollop of whipped cream or a scoop of vanilla ice cream for a delicious treat.

Enjoy baking!

Gluten-Free Oats and Almond Cookies

Recipe by Sandeep Singh Sous Chef Indian Accent , New Delhi

Ingredients:

• 1 cup gluten-free rolled oats

• 1 cup almond flour

• 1/2 cup brown sugar or coconut sugar

• 1/2 teaspoon baking soda

• 1/4 teaspoon salt

• 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon (optional)

• 1/4 cup coconut oil, melted (or any neutral oil)

• 1/4 cup maple syrup or honey

• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

• 1/4 cup chopped almonds (optional)

• 1/4 cup chocolate chips or raisins (optional)

Instructions:

1. Preheat Oven: Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Mix Dry Ingredients:

• In a large bowl, combine the rolled oats, almond flour, brown sugar, baking soda, salt, and cinnamon (if using).

Mix Wet Ingredients:

• In another bowl, whisk together the melted coconut oil, maple syrup (or honey), and vanilla extract until well combined.

Combine Ingredients:

• Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and mix until a dough forms.

• Fold in the chopped almonds and chocolate chips or raisins if using.

Shape Cookies:

• Scoop out tablespoon-sized portions of dough and roll them into balls. Place them on the prepared baking sheet and flatten them slightly with your fingers or the back of a spoon.

Bake:

• Bake in the preheated oven for 10-12 minutes, or until the edges are golden brown.

• Allow the cookies to cool on the baking sheet for 5 minutes before transferring them to a wire rack to cool completely.

Tips:

• For a crunchier texture, bake the cookies a few minutes longer.

• Store the cookies in an airtight container at room temperature for up to a week.

• You can add a pinch of nutmeg or a handful of shredded coconut for extra flavor.

Enjoy your gluten-free oats and almond cookies!.